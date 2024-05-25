Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

The state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Mohammed Gumel, disclosed this during a press briefing on the morning of Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Gumel also warned anyone planning to foment trouble in the state to steer clear as officers have been placed on standby to ensure law and order.

“The Police Command is expressly obeying the Court Order with SUIT No. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 Dated 23rd May 2024 issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano alongside all Law Enforcement agents in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the Police in the State is working together with the military and other security agencies and are at full capacity for providing adequate security to everyone as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Controversy over the Kano Emirship

The development comes after the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, reinstated Muhammad Sanusi II to the emirship throne despite a court order against the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Kano issued an ex-parte order on Thursday, May 23, 2024, restraining the state government from implementing the new law that abolished the five emirates in the state.

During the presentation of the reappointment letter to Sanusi on Friday, Yusuf faulted the order, which he said the judge issued from the United States.

The Governor also vowed to report Justice Liman to the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), stressing that he had no right to stop what the state assembly had done following due process.

Pulse Nigeria

Tension in Kano as dethroned Emir returns from trip

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, there was tension in Kano on Saturday following the return of the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the ancient city.

Governor Yusuf had ordered Bayero's immediate arrest, alleging that he was planning to stoke tension in the state through an alleged surreptitious move to return to the palace despite his ouster.