ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

Nurudeen Shotayo

Justice Liman had given an order stopping the implementation of the new law that abolished the five Kano emirates.

Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement
Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Mohammed Gumel, disclosed this during a press briefing on the morning of Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Gumel also warned anyone planning to foment trouble in the state to steer clear as officers have been placed on standby to ensure law and order.

“The Police Command is expressly obeying the Court Order with SUIT No. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 Dated 23rd May 2024 issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano alongside all Law Enforcement agents in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 'Sanusi's reinstatement dangerous for Kano' - APC group tells Gov Yusuf

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the Police in the State is working together with the military and other security agencies and are at full capacity for providing adequate security to everyone as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano on Friday, five years after his deposition by former Governor, Ganduje. [Channels TV]
Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano on Friday, five years after his deposition by former Governor, Ganduje. [Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria

The development comes after the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, reinstated Muhammad Sanusi II to the emirship throne despite a court order against the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Kano issued an ex-parte order on Thursday, May 23, 2024, restraining the state government from implementing the new law that abolished the five emirates in the state.

During the presentation of the reappointment letter to Sanusi on Friday, Yusuf faulted the order, which he said the judge issued from the United States.

The Governor also vowed to report Justice Liman to the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), stressing that he had no right to stop what the state assembly had done following due process.

Deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero [The Next Edition]
Deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero [The Next Edition] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, there was tension in Kano on Saturday following the return of the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the ancient city.

Governor Yusuf had ordered Bayero's immediate arrest, alleging that he was planning to stoke tension in the state through an alleged surreptitious move to return to the palace despite his ouster.

Following the development, soldiers were later deployed to the mini-palace where the deposed Emir had settled upon his return to the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano agog as Sanusi returns to Emir's palace after early fears

Kano agog as Sanusi returns to Emir's palace after early fears

Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

Fresh trouble in LP as Edo executives suspend Abure for anti-party activities

Fresh trouble in LP as Edo executives suspend Abure for anti-party activities

Water will flow in most parts of Enugu metropolis before May 29 - Mbah's govt

Water will flow in most parts of Enugu metropolis before May 29 - Mbah's govt

We're thinking for the good of the people living in Rivers - Fubara says

We're thinking for the good of the people living in Rivers - Fubara says

Gov Alia bans holding of public events beyond 10 pm in Benue

Gov Alia bans holding of public events beyond 10 pm in Benue

FG raises medical, nursing schools enrolment to 64,000

FG raises medical, nursing schools enrolment to 64,000

Lagos airport e-gates 100% ready in 3 weeks – Minister

Lagos airport e-gates 100% ready in 3 weeks – Minister

4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger

4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC