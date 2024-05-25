Tension in Kano as Gov Yusuf orders arrest of deposed Emir

The governor accused Bayero of trying to stoke tension in the state through an alleged surreptitious move to return to the palace despite his ouster.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesman to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Bayero reportedly returned to Kano from a foreign trip in the early hours of Saturday.

While he was away, the Kano Assembly amended the Kano State Emirate Council Law which dethroned all five Emirs in the state, including Bayero.

Subsequently, Yusuf presented a reinstatement letter to Muhammad Sanusi II on Friday, returning him as Emir of Kano four years after his deposition by former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Pulse Nigeria

Deposed Kano Emir attempts to enter palace

However, there were reported attempts by Bayero to move to the Emir's palace on Saturday morning despite his well-published ouster from the throne.

“The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor.

“The Governor, it was confirmed that the new Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, arrived at the palace in the company of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other top government functionaries at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, 25th May 2024.