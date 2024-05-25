ADVERTISEMENT
Tension in Kano as Gov Yusuf orders arrest of deposed Emir

Nurudeen Shotayo

The drama about the Kano emirship tussle is far from over as the deposed Emir returned from a foreign trip.

The governor accused Bayero of trying to stoke tension in the state through an alleged surreptitious move to return to the palace despite his ouster.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesman to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Bayero reportedly returned to Kano from a foreign trip in the early hours of Saturday.

While he was away, the Kano Assembly amended the Kano State Emirate Council Law which dethroned all five Emirs in the state, including Bayero.

Subsequently, Yusuf presented a reinstatement letter to Muhammad Sanusi II on Friday, returning him as Emir of Kano four years after his deposition by former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano on Friday, five years after his deposition by former Governor, Ganduje. [Channels TV]
Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano on Friday, five years after his deposition by former Governor, Ganduje.

However, there were reported attempts by Bayero to move to the Emir's palace on Saturday morning despite his well-published ouster from the throne.

The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor.

“The Governor, it was confirmed that the new Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, arrived at the palace in the company of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other top government functionaries at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, 25th May 2024.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys,” the statement read.

