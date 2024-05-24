ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

Nurudeen Shotayo

The judge granted an ex-parte order from the U.S. preventing Governor Yusuf from reinstating Sanusi as Emir of Kano on Friday.

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]
Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]

Recommended articles

Justice Liman, who is currently in the United States, allegedly granted an ex-parte order to stop the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law which dethroned all five Emirs in the state.

The application was filed by the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi.

Governor Yusuf signed the law on Thursday, May 23, 2024, returning Sanusi to the coveted throne, four years after his dethronement by the immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano on Friday, five years after his deposition by former Governor, Ganduje. [Channels TV]
Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano on Friday, five years after his deposition by former Governor, Ganduje. [Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria

However, despite the last-minute legal move to forestall his reinstallation, Sanusi received his reappointment letter at an event held at the Kano Government House on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Speaking (in Hausa) after presenting the letter to the Emir, Yusuf touched on the court order granted by Justice Liman.

According to the Governor, the judge had no right to stop what the state assembly had done following due process.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: We can't tax our way to prosperity, Sanusi cautions govt

“The person that issued the court order was in America but he is ordering us to stop what we are doing. This issue of abuse I must present it before the Governor’s Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly.

“We are agents of following due process, that’s why we did what we did openly before everybody. Those that are meant to maintain that rule of law remains must follow that also,” Yusuf said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria signed agreement with Jersey for return of £2.1m - AGF Fagbemi

Nigeria signed agreement with Jersey for return of £2.1m - AGF Fagbemi

LP's Achonu loses as tribunal declares Uzodimma as duly elected Imo governor

LP's Achonu loses as tribunal declares Uzodimma as duly elected Imo governor

Troops arrest Nigerian syndicate supplying fuel to Cameroonian rebels

Troops arrest Nigerian syndicate supplying fuel to Cameroonian rebels

Highlight of the Super Eagles' path to World Cup 2026

Highlight of the Super Eagles' path to World Cup 2026

Emefiele loses $4.7m, ₦830m, mansions, other properties to FG

Emefiele loses $4.7m, ₦830m, mansions, other properties to FG

Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

No man can take what God has given - Emir Sanusi reacts after reinstatement

No man can take what God has given - Emir Sanusi reacts after reinstatement

Minister okays Niger Speaker sponsored mass wedding of 100 orphan girls

Minister okays Niger Speaker sponsored mass wedding of 100 orphan girls

4 dead, 16 injured in overcrowded restaurant collapse on Mallorca island

4 dead, 16 injured in overcrowded restaurant collapse on Mallorca island

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna Government to set up TV station in Zaria

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima [Presidency]

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians