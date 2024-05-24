Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

Justice Liman, who is currently in the United States, allegedly granted an ex-parte order to stop the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law which dethroned all five Emirs in the state.

The application was filed by the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi.

Governor Yusuf signed the law on Thursday, May 23, 2024, returning Sanusi to the coveted throne, four years after his dethronement by the immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Pulse Nigeria

Sanusi returns to the throne

However, despite the last-minute legal move to forestall his reinstallation, Sanusi received his reappointment letter at an event held at the Kano Government House on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Speaking (in Hausa) after presenting the letter to the Emir, Yusuf touched on the court order granted by Justice Liman.

According to the Governor, the judge had no right to stop what the state assembly had done following due process.

“The person that issued the court order was in America but he is ordering us to stop what we are doing. This issue of abuse I must present it before the Governor’s Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly.