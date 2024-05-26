ADVERTISEMENT
Kano residents unbothered by emirship tussle, carry on normal activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that there was heavy security presence at strategic locations in the metropolis to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Kano Emirate [Facebook]

A correspondent, who monitored the situation in Nasarawa, Fagge, Dala, Gwale and Municipal local governments, reports that businesses and private offices were open for normal business throughout Friday and Saturday.

Motor parks and filling stations in the metropolis were also opened for business.

At Yankaba market in Nasarawa Local Government, business activities swung into action immediately after the monthly sanitation exercise.

Similarly, at Singa, Kwari and Sabon-gari markets in Kano metropolis, residents turned out in large numbers for their daily activities.

In Dawanau International grains market in Tofa Local Government, the situation was not different as customers trooped to the market to transact their business peacefully.

A resident in Nasarawa, Malam Tanko Idris, told NAN that Kano has remained peaceful with activities going on in a conducive atmosphere.

He also appealed to residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Another resident of the Municipal, Aminu Sa’adu, called on the people of the state to remain calm and respect constituted authorities.

He appealed to residents to exercise patience and not worry about the Emirship tussle in the state because the parties were from one family.

Baba Ali, a resident of Fagge, said that the tussle had hurt the integrity of the traditional leadership as politicians that come and go manipulate who became Emir, “which should not be the case”.

Ali enjoined the people of the state to accept the new Emir and pray for peace, security and unity in the state and the country.

NAN also reports that armed security men were deployed to the governor’s house, Emir’s palace and Guest House

Kano residents unbothered by emirship tussle, carry on normal activities

