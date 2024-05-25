Kano scholars caution Tinubu against using force to resolve emirship tussle

The scholars also expressed deep concerns over the recent happenings in the emirate, which has sparked tension among the residents.

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had on Friday, May 24, 2024, reinstated Mohammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano following the amendment of the State Emirate Council Law a day earlier.

The amendment also scrapped the four emirates created by the old law, which automatically dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero as emir.

While presenting a letter of reinstatement to Sanusi on Friday, Governor Yusuf ordered all the affected emirs in the old four emirates to vacate their palaces and hand over the keys to the government.

However, upon his return to Kano from a foreign trip on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Bayero allegedly attempted to return to the palace, prompting the governor to order his arrest.

The deposed Emir reportedly predicated his action on an ex-parte order issued on Thursday by Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Kano, restraining the state government from implementing the repealed law.

The situation became a bit tense on Saturday morning after soldiers and officers from the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the mini-palace where Bayero had settled in the Nasarawa area of the state.

Police authorities and DSS officials also held a meeting with Yusuf and Sanusi at the main Emir palace to de-escalate the situation.

Kano scholars call for caution

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the council led by Sheikh Abdullahi Uwais Limanci, the Ulamas warned that the situation in the state could degenerate into chaos if not properly handled.

“Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria despite its political complexity. The recent happenings in the Emirate if not carefully handled could escalate and degenerate into chaos. It is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the State.

“While it is the purview of the State House of Assembly to enact Laws for good governance, the State Government needs the cooperation and support of the Federal Government. The State Assembly amended the Kano State Emirates Law and the Governor assented. One person took the case to Court that the law violates his Fundamental Human Rights. He is entitled to his rights.

“The State Governor also has responsibility as the Chief Executive of the State as the act in question has already been completed. Therefore there is no need for violent enforcement of any order or violent resistant to it, and we vehemently oppose any measures that will bring escalation of conflict in the State.

“Mr. President as the leader of the nation should not allow the contest for a royal stool to degenerate to violence. We are calling on Mr President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve these issues amicably without the use of any force and loss of lives. Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, therefore we the undersigned call on both contending parties to use civil means in resolving their differences to allow peace to reign in the state. As major stakeholders in the state, we want to assure Mr. President that we shall reach out to contenders.

“May the Almighty Allah bring peace and prosperity to our nation as a whole,” the statement read.

Emir Sanusi returns to palace

Meanwhile, Sanusi made a triumphant return to the palace on Saturday, marking his official entrance as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The newly reinstalled Emir was greeted by a large gathering of dignitaries, including traditional rulers, businessmen, and well-wishers.