Bandits kidnap dozens of students in Zamfara, again

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
An unknown number of students have been kidnapped from Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The students were reportedly abducted by bandits who attacked the school around noon on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Officials are yet to make a statement on the abduction, but it's the latest school attack in a state that's one of the worst- affected by insecurity in Nigeria.

20 students and school staff abducted from the College of Agriculture and Animal Health in Bakura, Zamfara last month were released 11 days later, just last week.

The 317 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Zamfara in February were also released days later.

Hundreds of students have been kidnapped from schools in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Edo, Benue, Zamfara, and Plateau since last December, a huge spike following in the footsteps of high-profile abductions in Chibok, Borno in 2014, and Dapchi, Yobe in 2018.

A majority of the students have been released after negotiations between the government, or families, and the kidnappers, but many others currently remain in captivity, and some killed by their captors.

