Kidnappers demand N350 million ransom for Zamfara students

The Provost of the College, Habibu Mainasara, told The Punch that the kidnappers called him to insist on the ransom for the 20 hostages who were taken on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

"They said that the money must be paid before they could release the staff and the students they kidnapped in my school," he reportedly said.

Three other staff members kidnapped during an invasion of the school regained their freedom following the intervention of security operatives.

A police man and two civilian security guards were killed during the attack.

Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle, on Monday, August 16 directed security agencies to do 'everything humanly possible' to rescue all the hostages unhurt.

Gunmen similarly kidnapped 317 students from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara in February. They were released over a week later.

Hundreds of students have also been kidnapped from schools in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Edo, Benue, and Plateau since last December, a huge spike following in the footsteps of high-profile abductions in Chibok, Borno in 2014, and Dapchi, Yobe in 2018.