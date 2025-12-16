Look Who Made Our Best-Dressed Celebrities List in 2025

See our most stylish celebrities of the year, from bold fashion statements to effortless elegance, and the looks that truly stood out.

This year, celebrity style wasn’t about who wore the loudest outfit or chased the most trends. It was about intention. About people who understand who they are and dress from that place. The celebrities on this list didn’t just look good; they looked comfortable and confident .

From tailored power moves to relaxed streetwear and unapologetic glamour, these looks tell stories. Real ones. And that’s what makes them stand out.

1. Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja’s style has matured beautifully. She’s mastered that rare balance between feminine softness and quiet authority. Nothing ever feels forced. Her wardrobe choices often sit comfortably between romantic and structured, mirroring her on-screen presence, gentle yet grounded.

Our Pick: Sharon in a structured white blazer cinched at the waist, paired with a flirty ruffled mini skirt. Clean tailoring meets playful movement. The sleek hair, glowing skin, and minimal gold jewellery keep things intentional rather than overdone. It’s chic without being cold. Youthful without trying too hard. Outfit by House of Julyet Peters.

2. Stan Nze

Stan Nze is one of those men whose style adapts naturally to his life stages. Whether he’s leaning into relaxed fatherhood fits or stepping out as the cool guy at brunch, he never looks confused.

Our Pick: Stan in a vibrant, painterly short-sleeve shirt paired with crisp white trousers, leather slides, and a straw hat. Resort-ready but still grounded. The subtle accessories don’t distract; they finish the story.



This is grown-man style done right, relaxed, intentional, and quietly attractive.

Temi Ajibade

Temi doesn’t chase trends. She curates presence. Her style leans toward clean lines, restrained drama, and silhouettes that speak before she does.

Our Pick: A flowing ivory cape layered over wide-leg trousers, anchored by a structured collar and subtle front detailing. Minimal accessories, a sculptural gold clutch, and nothing else screaming for attention.



The look feels regal without being loud. Calm but commanding. This is the kind of outfit that doesn’t ask for approval; it assumes it.

Ebuka

Ebuka’s style evolution is one for the books. He treats fashion as a language, and he’s fluent. Every look feels considered, but never stiff. He understands layering, texture, and how to inject personality without overdoing it.

Our Pick: A patterned jacket over a black tee, tailored trousers, polished shoes, a statement cap, and tinted sunglasses. Urban, confident, and current. Ebuka dresses like someone who knows exactly where he’s going and arrives early.

Shaffy Bello

If you didn’t expect Shaffy Bello on this list, that’s on you. At 55, she’s not just stylish, she’s commanding. Her fashion choices are bold, intentional, and unapologetically powerful. She doesn’t dress to blend in. She dresses to arrive.

Our Pick: A structured burgundy blazer paired with a dramatic mermaid gown that flows into a sweeping train. Rich color. Strong tailoring. Regal energy. Outfit by Betza Clothings. This look doesn’t whisper confidence, it declares it. Shaffy wears authority beautifully.

Saga

Saga’s style has steadily grown into something refined but expressive. He understands tailoring, but he also knows when to relax it. There’s confidence in how he balances classic menswear with modern edge.

Our Pick: A cream double-breasted suit paired with a subtly patterned shirt worn open at the collar. Clean shoes, gold accessories, tinted glasses. It’s elegant without being stiff. Fashion-forward without being loud. Exactly the sweet spot.

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime doesn’t shy away from bold fashion moments, and why should she? Her style thrives on drama, structure, and commanding silhouettes. She wears clothes like armour, but makes it glamorous.

Our Pick: A shimmering blue sequin gown paired with a matching headwrap, finished with dramatic feathered cuffs and hem. Bold earrings, a statement mini bag, and striking makeup. It's regal. It's confident. It's Nancy. This is how you own a room without saying a word.

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)

RMD proves that style doesn’t age, it evolves. He understands comfort, proportion, and modern masculinity. His off-duty looks feel youthful without trying to compete with younger men.

Our Pick: An oversized graphic tee paired with matching shorts, clean sneakers, and a baseball cap, with minimal accessories. Relaxed, current, and confident. This is how you stay relevant without forcing it.

Veekee James

Veekee James lives fashion. She doesn’t wear clothes, she performs them. Her style is bold, playful, and unapologetically expressive. Every look feels like a creative decision, not a safe one.

Our Pick: A sheer green mini dress with bold pink floral appliqués and cascading ruffles, styled with matching pink heels and a beaded clutch. Outfit by Niovo Official. It’s fun. It’s dramatic. It’s fearless. And that’s precisely the point.

Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold continues to redefine what modern African fashion can look like. His style choices feel rooted yet experimental. Cultural without being costume. Always intentional.

Our Pick: A vibrant, patterned two-piece ankara set with a deep neckline and dramatic beaded fringe detailing. Rich colours, movement, texture.