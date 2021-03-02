The 317 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talatu-Mafara local government area of Zamfara State, on Friday, February 26, 2021, have now been released.

There was some confusion over the release of the schoolgirls during the weekend, but the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has now confirmed their release in a couple of tweets.

"Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” the governor tweeted.

There have been a wave of abductions targeting school children in Nigeria since over 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped from Chibok, Borno in northeast Nigeria in 2014.