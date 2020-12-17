Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, says the schoolboys kidnapped last week have been moved by their captors to a forest in neighbouring Zamfara State.

Gunmen invaded the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara on Friday, December 11, 2020, with over 300 students unaccounted a week later.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Masari said most of the abducted students are believed to be in the forest in Zamfara.

"Right now the security forces have surrounded all these places where the children are thought to be," he said.

Masari had said earlier this week that the government has already commenced negotiations with the kidnappers. He reiterated on Wednesday that this was to ensure the students are returned unhurt.

He also disclosed that 400 students are now unaccounted for, contrary to the 333 he announced earlier this week.

In an audio recording reported days after the attack, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, claimed responsibility for the abductions, a repeat of the abductions of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno in 2014, and Dapchi, Yobe in 2018.

However, the military has expressed doubts about the claim, noting that the terrorists are merely being mischievous and trying to show relevance with an event they're not responsible for.