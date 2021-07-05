RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits kidnap students in Kaduna private school

Jude Egbas

Nigeria's north has become one huge kidnapping field.

An unknown gunman (Vanguard)

Bandits have abducted a number of students from the Bethel Baptist School in Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, reports say.

The bandits invaded the school around 2am on July 5, 2021, some locals have confirmed.

The latest abduction comes just hours after gunmen abducted babies from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Center in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Like most states in the north, Kaduna is dealing with a spate of kidnappings targeting schools.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has withdrawn his son from a public school, in the face of a wave of abduction for ransom targeting schools, since the turn of the year.

