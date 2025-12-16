Former Vice President Osinbajo Commissions Alakija's State-of-the-Art Medical Research Hospital at UNIOSUN

#FeaturedPost

Nigeria’s efforts to curb the rising cost of medical tourism received a significant boost on Monday as former Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN GCON, commissioned the Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital at Osun State University.

The 250-bed specialist hospital, donated by Mr. Modupe Folarin Alakija and Apostle Dr. Folorunso Alakija and delivered through Famfa Oil Limited, is expected to strengthen local capacity for advanced medical care, research, and specialist training.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Professor Osinbajo commended the donors for demonstrating how private sector leadership can reinforce public institutions. He said sustainable national development depends on strong universities supported by fully equipped teaching hospitals capable of training professionals, advancing research, and improving health outcomes.

According to him, investments of this nature are critical to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on foreign medical services and retaining valuable foreign exchange within the country.

In her remarks, Co-Donor and Chancellor of Osun State University, Apostle Dr. Folorunso Alakija, explained that the hospital evolved from an initial pediatric care concept conceived in November 2018 into a comprehensive medical research and training institution. She noted that the expansion was informed by the need to address complex medical conditions that continue to drive Nigerians abroad for treatment.

The Hospital is comprised of 250 admission beds, 20 Clinical Departments, 5 non-Clinical Departments, Community Health Unit, Maternity and Neonatal Medicare, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories, 4 State-of-the-art operating theatres, cutting-edge diagnostic imaging inclusive of CT scan, MRI scanning facility, ultrasound scanning facility, X-ray and radiotherapy suites, 16 ICUs, Ophthalmology unit, modern mortuary, several facilities to encourage and improve healthcare delivery research among others.

The Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described the hospital as a transformational development for the institution. He emphasised the facility would provide the clinical depth required to train high-quality medical professionals and advance research focused on Africa’s unique health challenges.

Management of Famfa Oil Limited stated that the hospital is positioned to serve as a national model for effective private sector collaboration and a practical solution for Nigerians seeking specialised care for conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and complex orthopaedic cases within the country.