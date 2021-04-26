RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 more Greenfield University students killed by kidnappers

A total of five students have now been killed by the armed group.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent his sympathies to the families of the affected students [Instagram/govkaduna]
Nasir El-Rufai (Instagram/govkaduna) Instagram

Terrorists that kidnapped an unspecified number of students from Greenfield University last week have killed two more of their hostages.

The gunmen killed a member of staff of the private university, located at Kasarami along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area, when they abducted the students on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Three of the students were found shot to death in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university, on Friday, April 23.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Monday, April 26 that two more bodies have been found.

"The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls," he said.

It is still unknown the exact number of students kidnapped on Tuesday.

Other schools in Kaduna have been attacked by gunmen in the past couple of months, a trend that has been witnessed in surrounding states where hundreds of students have similarly been abducted and released after negotiations with the government.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has refused to negotiate with bandits as done by his colleagues in other states.

The governor has insisted that he won't reward bandits for terrorising the state.

