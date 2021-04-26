2 more Greenfield University students killed by kidnappers

The gunmen killed a member of staff of the private university, located at Kasarami along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area, when they abducted the students on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Three of the students were found shot to death in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university, on Friday, April 23.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Monday, April 26 that two more bodies have been found.

"The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls," he said.

It is still unknown the exact number of students kidnapped on Tuesday.

Other schools in Kaduna have been attacked by gunmen in the past couple of months, a trend that has been witnessed in surrounding states where hundreds of students have similarly been abducted and released after negotiations with the government.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has refused to negotiate with bandits as done by his colleagues in other states.