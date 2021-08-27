RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

15 students kidnapped from Zamfara College regain freedom after 11 days in captivity

Authors:

bayo wahab

The freed students arrived the government house in Zamfara on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The freed students (The Cable)
The freed students (The Cable)

Students kidnapped from the College of Agriculture and Animal Health in Bakura, Zamfara state, have regained their freedom.

Recommended articles

The students were released by their abductors after spending 11 days in their den.

The freed students arrived the Government House in Zamfara on Friday, August 27, 2021.

When the gunmen invaded their school on August 15, a police officer was killed.

Four staff members of the college were also abducted.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15 students kidnapped from Zamfara College regain freedom after 11 days in captivity

SES’s O3b mPOWER Tapped by Microsoft for Azure Network Cloud Services

Secondus back in office as PDP Chairman after Kebbi High Court order

Movement restricted around Ikotun, Igando over fuel spillage

Fake Air Force officer jailed 6 months for impersonation

Kaduna students opt for vocational skills as schools remain shut over insecurity

Gov Okowa blames bad governance for disunity in Nigeria

90 year-old pioneer MD of NRC commends FG over standard gauge project

#EndSARS Panels: 28 states, except Lagos, have completed assignment - Osinbajo