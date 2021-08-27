Students kidnapped from the College of Agriculture and Animal Health in Bakura, Zamfara state, have regained their freedom.
15 students kidnapped from Zamfara College regain freedom after 11 days in captivity
The freed students arrived the government house in Zamfara on Friday, August 27, 2021.
The students were released by their abductors after spending 11 days in their den.
Four staff members of the college were also abducted.
When the gunmen invaded their school on August 15, a police officer was killed.
Four staff members of the college were also abducted.
