Drake Breaks His Record for Most Annual Spotify Streams for a Rapper

Hip Hop superstar Drake is in a record-breaking mood in 2025, as he has now set a new record for the most Spotify streams by a rapper in a single year.

After garnering over 17.6 billion Spotify streams in 2025, Canadian megastar Drake slightly broke the record he set in 2023 for the most streams by a rapper in a single year.



This feat is a statement of his nearly two-decade dominance in hip hop, during which he has reinforced his position as one of the most successful musicians of the 21st century.

Drake Sets New Record for Most Annual Spotify Streams for a Rapper

2025 officially marks Drake’s biggest streaming year ever on Spotify, surpassing 17.6 BILLION streams this year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XJevpVCSzy — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 15, 2025

How Drake Dominated 2025

Following Drake’s viral conflict with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, fans were curious to see how the Canadian star would bounce back, especially commercially, since his reputation faced a period of intense focus. The OVO boss’s first strategic move was the release of a joint album with long-term associate PartyNextDoor. The project, ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U,’ was an R&B and Hip Hop-fused twenty-one-track album released on Valentine’s Day with themed marketing across America, Canada, and the UK.



The album spawned the viral dance hit ‘Nokia,’ which was one of the songs of the summer and has accumulated over 500 million Spotify streams.

Drake is the fourth most streamed artist on Spotify globally in 2025

Drake also released new singles. ‘What Did I Miss,’ where he took shots at his opponents, ‘Which One’ featuring UK rapper Central Cee, and ‘Dog House’ featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat, all while preparing for his next album, rumoured to be titled ‘Ice Man.’ His 2025 releases, coupled with his massive catalogue, combined to make him Spotify’s fourth most-streamed artist of the year globally and the second in the US.

Drake is the second most streamed artist on Spotify US in 2025

Another One for the King of the Record Books

Breaking records is nothing new for Drake, who is the most-streamed artist of all time on Spotify. The streaming platform has been a major thumping ground for him, as he has 24 songs with over 1 billion streams, which puts him just behind fellow Canadian star The Weeknd with 29. Drake is also the first artist in history to reach 500 million RIAA certification units, as well as the most RIAA-certified Diamond records with 15, 6 more than Post Malone, who is second on the list.

