ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Manufacturers blame consumers' low purchasing power as unsold goods hit ₦272bn

Solomon Ekanem

The new figure indicates a 45.4% increase from the figure recorded within the same review period in 2022.

Subsidy removal and the unification of the exchange rate by FG are also contributing factors [Business Day NG]
Subsidy removal and the unification of the exchange rate by FG are also contributing factors [Business Day NG]

Recommended articles

This indicated an increase of 45.4% in unsold finished products compared to ₦187 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

According to the report, the increase in unsold finished goods during the period in review was a fallout of the CBN’s cash policy in the first quarter of the year, which led to the scarcity of the naira thus creating a weakened consumers’ purchasing power.

The report further fingered the subsidy removal by the FG and the unification of the exchange rate towards the end of the first half as major factors which further eroded investors' confidence in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a result, businesses and foreign investors are increasingly wary of committing capital, thereby hindering economic growth and prospects for recovery.

The combined effect of these is the resultant higher inflationary pressure, which fuels the cost of production, reducing consumers’ purchasing power and having a greater impact on the manufacturers,” MAN stated.

The crisis has further led to an increase in the number of job losses in the sector during the same period in review.

According to the MAN report, about 3,567 jobs were lost in the industry as employment generation dropped to 6,428 in H1, 2023.

The latest figure in employment generation indicated a 32.8% reduction when compared with 9,559 jobs generated in the manufacturing industry in the corresponding period of 2022.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Keyamo says 'no plans to impose fresh taxes in aviation sector'

Keyamo says 'no plans to impose fresh taxes in aviation sector'

Manufacturers blame consumers' low purchasing power as unsold goods hit ₦272bn

Manufacturers blame consumers' low purchasing power as unsold goods hit ₦272bn

INEC worried over security situation ahead of Imo, Kogi governorship elections

INEC worried over security situation ahead of Imo, Kogi governorship elections

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An inter-agency committee has been set up to resolve debt issues between FG and NNPCL [Intel Region]

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

FG may still be subsidising fuel [Pulse]

Why the price of petrol may go up to ₦900/litre - Marketers

Zenith Bank tops the list with ₦21.02 billion [Reuters]

11 banks generate ₦72 billion from account maintenance charges in H1, 2023

CBN aims to fully digitise the entire process [Pulse Nigeia]

CBN unveils online registration portal for MFB licence applications