We will never tire of seeing Nigerian designers blossom on the global stage and this Odio Mimonet feature is no different.

The latest issue of ESSENCE magazine celebrates three amazing women, Teyana Taylor, Ciara and supermodel, Iman. The theme centers around purpose-driven women of colour and finding one’s tribe with the styling leaning heavily on Afrocentrism. What better way to promote that than by using African designers. ESSENCE Fashion Director Marielle Bobo was inspired to draw from the diffusion line of established Nigerian designer, Odio Mimonet. The diffusion line, Mimi, was inspired by the relaxed Gidi girl who wants her style to be easy and stylish yet overtly urban and in touch with her roots.

It was an inspired choice for musician Teyana Taylor who is an artist that is truly coming into her own. Honing her craft whilst balancing marriage and motherhood, Teyana is striving to have it all whilst looking good too. She is the embodiment of the ‘Mimi’ girl, a globe-trotting go-getter who does it all the a dash of style.

The petite star is pictured on the cover wrapping herself in a standout piece from the collection, a tribal-style, multi-coloured kimono. She stares intensely at the camera clutching her Mimi piece and wearing little else, showing off the physique that has made many a woman envious.

Speaking on the cover, Odio Oseni, Creative Director of the brand writes, “So so honoured to be able to be a part of this beautiful experience. Black, bold and beautiful couldn’t be better summed up by the amazing cover girls of the ESSENCE summer issue.”

Also spotted inside the issue is singer Ciara looking regal in a beaded Ankara piece, also by Odio Mimonet. Ciara, who sports waist-length dreadlocks for the editorial, shows off her incredible figure in a form-fitting dress by the designer. The heavily embellished pieces have become somewhat synonymous with the designer who is known for transforming simple Ankara material into nothing short of works of art.

The Odio Mimonet brand is one of the most established Nigerian brands in our fashion ecosystem, leaning heavily on its quality and attention to detail. The brand manages to combine the opulence of African culture with innovative and modern design, creating an identity that is truly unique.

Creative Director, Odio Oseni, graduated from Yaba College of Technology and went on to cement her style credentials at the prestigious London College of Fashion. Intent on infusing her love of art with fashion, Odio began her career creating wearable pieces of art and was a pioneer for authentic couture pieces in Nigeria with the focus being on the tradition of creating exclusive, custom-fitted clothing which is an integral part of the brand. Each piece is lovingly crafted using the highest- quality fabric and materials with painstaking attention paid to each detail right from ideation right through to the hand-finishing which is done by the hands of skilled artisans who have worked for the brand for years.

Though we may be well versed with designers such as Odio, the world is still waking up to the enormous wealth of design talent in Africa. This ESSENCE feature is fantastic exposure and undoubtedly, just the tip of the iceberg for designers such as Odio Mimonet to display their talents on an international platform. International stylists, creative directors and industry insiders are pulling from our source more and more so don’t be surprised to see more of our amazing talents popping up.