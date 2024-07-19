7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

In Nigeria, like many countries, individuals with similar income levels tend to reside in the same neighbourhoods. This explains why many of the most expensive houses are concentrated on Banana Island.

Most expensive houses in Nigeria

1. Folorunsho Alakija's Mansion

Oil magnate and philanthropist Folorunsho Alakija's house in Ikoyi is a true marvel. Business Day reports it boasts 400 rooms and a staggering $700 million construction cost. German construction giant Julius Berger built the home between 2014 and 2018.

This luxurious property features an artificial pool, light wells in place of windows due to its vast grounds and numerous wings, offices for Alakija's businesses, and a whopping 200 parking spaces. It ranks among the most expensive homes in Africa.

2. Mike Adenuga's Mansion

Nigerian oil tycoon Mike Adenuga's Banana Island residence currently holds the title of the most expensive property in Nigeria, valued at a staggering ₦80 billion Naira. Adenuga, Africa's richest black person and owner of Globacom, has a net worth of $7 billion. The mansion reportedly cost over N80 billion to build and is now valued at over N100 billion.

3. Linda Ikeji's Mansion

Acquired in 2016, Linda Ikeji's Banana Island mansion is known for its luxury. Property Pro ranks it among the top three most expensive houses on the island. This massive property painted white is very reminiscent of the Americans's white house.

4. Sayyu Dantata Mansion

The Sayyu Dantata Mansion on Banana Island is the fourth most expensive on the island, valued at ₦1 billion, according to Property Pro. Owned by the Dantata family, this luxurious residence boasts a unique design where two separate sections merge into a single, expansive compound, as highlighted by Billionaire.Africa. Legit reports that it is currently up for sale.

5. E-money's Mansion

Successful businessman and entrepreneur E-money, along with his brother K-cee, built another incredible mansion in Udi, Anambra State. Described as a fairytale masterpiece, this second mansion is massive, beautiful, and colourful.

6. Burna Boy's Mansion

Musician Burna Boy's sprawling 13,000 sq ft, 2-story Lekki mansion reflects his taste with its calming beige and grey exterior, as featured in Architectural Digest. The interior showcases a living room overlooking a blue-tiled pool and lush garden, furnished with designer armchairs. Beyond lies a private haven: 7 bedrooms with high ceilings, a cinema, lounges, a vinyl room, a game room, a music studio, and a gym.

7. Davido's mansion

Davido (David Adedeji Adeleke) treated himself to a luxurious $1.5 million residence in Banana Island. This exquisite home, named Giuliano De' Medici after the influential Florentine Renaissance family, embodies their spirit of grandeur.