5 most expensive houses owned by billionaires

These properties cost more money than most people could earn in a lifetime and are located in some of the most beautiful places on Earth.

For those of us who are fascinated by how the super-rich live, it's interesting to look at some of the most expensive houses owned by billionaires around the world.

1. Antilia – Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, an Indian billionaire and one of the richest men in the world, owns Antilia, a 27-story skyscraper in Mumbai, India. This mansion is worth around $2 billion, making it the most expensive private home in the world. The building includes everything you can imagine: swimming pools, a movie theatre, a helipad, and even a temple. Antilia is so tall and fancy that it has been compared to a luxury hotel. Each floor has a different design, and the house is designed to withstand earthquakes and harsh weather.

2. Villa Leopolda – Lily Safra

Villa Leopolda is one of the most famous and expensive houses in Europe. Located on the French Riviera, this villa was originally built by King Leopold II of Belgium. Today, it is owned by Lily Safra, a Brazilian philanthropist, and is valued at over $750 million. The villa has 11 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a large swimming pool, and a beautiful garden with olive trees and flowers. Villa Leopolda is also known for its stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and has been used as a setting for famous movies.

3. Xanadu 2.0 – Bill Gates

Owned by tech billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Xanadu 2.0 is a futuristic mansion located in Medina, Washington, USA. Worth around $125 million, this high-tech home covers 66,000 square feet and took seven years to build. Xanadu 2.0 is filled with the latest technology: it has a pool with its own underwater music system, a massive library with a dome-shaped roof, and walls that can display any artwork or photographs with just a touch of a button. The house is not just a home but also a showcase of the latest advancements in technology.

4. Four Fairfield Pond – Ira Rennert

Four Fairfield Pond is owned by American billionaire Ira Rennert and is one of the largest homes in the United States. Located in the Hamptons, New York, the mansion is worth around $248 million. This enormous estate sits on over 63 acres and includes 29 bedrooms, 39 bathrooms, a basketball court, a bowling alley, and even its own power plant to provide energy for the whole property. With its vast size and luxurious features, Four Fairfield Pond is truly a palace for a billionaire.

5. The Odeon Tower Penthouse – Unknown Owner

The Odeon Tower Penthouse is one of the most luxurious and expensive apartments in the world. Located in Monaco, this penthouse is worth over $330 million. The 35,000-square-foot apartment sits on the top floors of a skyscraper, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes a private swimming pool with a water slide that goes directly into the pool, a rooftop terrace, and an indoor spa. While the owner of this penthouse remains a mystery, it's one of the most glamorous homes any billionaire could wish for.

