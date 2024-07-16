If you live on earth, there is a high chance you probably live in a house. Different kinds of houses exist, and the chances are that the wealthier you are, the bigger and more expensive your house will be.
This is the most expensive house on earth - but it can not be bought or sold
Here is the most expensive house in the world.
However, researchers believe this is the most expensive house in the world—Buckingham Palace.
Buckingham Palace, the most expensive property in the world, is situated in Westminster, London, amidst the opulent St. James and Green Parks. It is a symbol of the city itself.
Why Buckingham Palace is the most expensive house on earth
The palace is estimated to be worth $1.3 billion, making it the most expensive house in the world if it is ever put up for sale.
It belongs to the British Royal family under the Crown Estates. The palace has been the official residence of the UK monarchs in London since 1837. Presently, it serves as the monarch's official headquarters.
There are 92 offices, 19 staterooms, 52 royal and guest rooms, 78 baths, and 775 bedrooms in the castle. The palace is about 8,28,000 square feet and the garden alone takes up 40 acres.
History of Buckingham Palace
It was designed originally as a spacious townhouse for Duke Buckingham. The palace was built as Buckingham House in 1703 by English gentleman and architect William Winde.
In 1961, King George III purchased it in 1761 for Queen Charlotte's personal residence; it was then referred to as the Queen's House. It must have been nice to be gifted such a fancy property. The mansion was converted into the palace we know today by King George IV.
There are many fascinating things about Buckingham Palace. One such is that it has a lot of secret tunnels that open into streets in London. Also, over 40,000 lightbulbs illuminate the entire palace, and finally, there are 760 windows and 1,514 doors at Buckingham Palace.
Can Buckingham Palace be bought or sold?
The monarch does not own occupied royal palaces like Buckingham Palace privately. The Sovereign resides there, and Crown Estates is keeping them in trust for upcoming generations, that's why it cannot be put up for sale. Also, it's a tourist landmark that brings in money for the British government, so it makes no sense selling it long term.
