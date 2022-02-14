Valentine Fashion: Style influencers Angel Obasi, Valerie Egbuniwe, Bola Montana share outfit ideas from Mango stores in Nigeria for Valentine's Day.

See reels of Awarding Fashion influencer Angel Obasi's top fashion items from Mango stores Nigeria this 2022 Valentine.

Bola Montana, a medical student and Fashion Influencer, shares easy yet sexy ways to look outstanding on Valentine's Day.

Chic is always sexy. Lifestyle Influencer Valerie Egbuniwe shows us how to give "Emily in Paris" fashion vibes in toned-down colors. While also incorporating females who might have to go from the office to their dates. See here Valerie's style:

Mango stores Nigeria is currently running 50% sales. You can pop into any Mango store in Nigeria to shop your favorite looks or create yours. Mango stores in Nigeria: Mango, Jabi lake mall & Silverbird mall. In Lagos, Mango Palms Mall Oniru & Ikeja city mall.

