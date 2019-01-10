Temi Otedola shares her Lagos style diary with us as she wears the best of Nigerian and foreign designers in an excitement editorial.

Nigerian fashion blogger Temi Otedola takes her followers on her adventures around the world and her latest stop was her hometown, Lagos. Temi was in Lagos for the holidays and made sure she made she put her sartorial stamp on the city.

Writing on her blog, Temei says:

This Christmas to New Year period I found myself once again in Lagos, Nigeria. A place I call “home”, yet it hasn’t really been home to be in the literal sense since I was seven years old. As soon as I arrive in Lagos, I always feel an immediate familiarity. I may land into Murtala Muhammed airport with a fleet of suitcases, yet I don’t quite feel like a visitor. This uncanny intimacy has made it my favourite place to end the year. When in Lagos, I’m apart from my usual schedule, balmy, and despite the infamous “Lagosian” hustle and bustle, I have time to revive my spirit and my feelings of gratitude.

This JTO Takes Lagos series is slightly different from most. The biggest reason being that it was photographed by the creative visionary that is Stephen Tayo. I came across Stephen’s Instagram last Autumn and even featured him in my recent “Favourite Instagram Accounts to Follow” blog post. You can also read his Vogue feature. No surprise that I fangirled when I managed to organise a shoot with Stephen when I got into town.

Stephen recommended that we meet in Sabo Yaba, on the Lagos Mainland. He knew exactly where to shoot each look; exact street corners, houses, and colours to polarise each outfit seamlessly. Oh yeah, we haven’t even gotten to the clothes yet. You’ll see from my Instagram that I’ve been including a new hashtag to some of my Lagos posts – #WearNigerian. I’ve been guilty in the past of not featuring enough of the vast home-grown talent coming from Nigeria. In making a more conscious effort to buy and share these incredible designers you’ll be seeing many more #WearNigerian posts in the future and I hope you join me in this. This particular shoot included looks from my all-time favourites, Orange Culture, and from a new favourite, WAFFLESNCREAM. But stay tuned as there will be even more Nigerian brands to covet in the next JTO Takes Lagos blog post.