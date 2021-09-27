British Fashion label Boohooman is collaborating with Nigerian musician, Tekno for the release of their new collection called “Rock ‘n’ Soul”.
Jay Hassan, PR Manager of Boohooman had this to say to Pause Magazine about the new collection, “The collection takes inspiration from the seventies art scene and old school hip hop to form a varied selection of wares comprising the likes of standout suiting, matching sets, 70’s fabrications galore, vintage silhouettes and more.”
About Tekno, he says, “Tekno is the perfect ambassador for Boohooman. His sleek sense of style and vibrant energy matches perfectly with who we are as a brand, and our latest campaign is a testament to that”
Tekno also took to his Instagram page to announce the collaboration. Check out some of the looks;
