Music star Tekno launches new collection with fashion label Boohooman

Temi Iwalaiye

Tekno is collaborating with Boohooman fashion label.

Tekno and Boohooman's new collection
Tekno and Boohooman's new collection [pause]

British Fashion label Boohooman is collaborating with Nigerian musician, Tekno for the release of their new collection called “Rock ‘n’ Soul”.

Jay Hassan, PR Manager of Boohooman had this to say to Pause Magazine about the new collection, “The collection takes inspiration from the seventies art scene and old school hip hop to form a varied selection of wares comprising the likes of standout suiting, matching sets, 70’s fabrications galore, vintage silhouettes and more.”

Tekno and Boohooman's new collection
Tekno and Boohooman's new collection [pause] Pulse Nigeria

About Tekno, he says, “Tekno is the perfect ambassador for Boohooman. His sleek sense of style and vibrant energy matches perfectly with who we are as a brand, and our latest campaign is a testament to that”

Tekno also took to his Instagram page to announce the collaboration. Check out some of the looks;

Tekno's new collection with Boohooman
Tekno's new collection with Boohooman [pause] Pulse Nigeria
Tekno's new collection with Boohooman
Tekno's new collection with Boohooman [pause] Pulse Nigeria
The new collection is dubbed Rock 'n' Soul
The new collection is dubbed Rock 'n' Soul [pause] Pulse Nigeria

