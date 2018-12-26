Guest enjoying Wilson's new iced tea lemonade launch

With a company located in Iju Otta, Ogun state, Wilson's iced tea lemonade is made from real brewed black-tea leaves infused with old-fashioned lemonade and a touch of mint for both kids and adults.

Guests at Wilson's new iced tea lemonade launch party

Speaking on the release of the new beverage, Co-founder Seyi Abolaji said," The cocktails & chill lemo launch party allowed our supporters to enjoy themselves in a cool setting filled with music food and a few special Wilson infused cocktails".

Wison's iced tea lemonade is a natural, ready to drink and old fashioned lemonade blend. This fresh addition to the long list of award winning lemonades has a distinct and exciting flavor.

Wilson's lemonade are natural beverages with versatile appeal to different age groups as well as for diverse occasions.