Ayo Ekunz Visuals officially premiered STIGMA (Of Rape And The Pain It Leaves), a short-film portraying the true-life story of “Annie” a Nigerian teenage girl who was robbed of her dignity by her father.

Annie, is a 21st century teenager who is forced to mature faster than most of her peers, she finds herself living a prudent life at an age where most teenagers are carefree due to the situation of her upbringing.

The script tells a story of a Annie’s rough childhood. It highlights the emotional and moral tussle in her family background, which resulted in a permanent psychological dysfunction of her life.

The audience also had an awesome time listening to and tapping from the knowledge of these prolific speakers who spoke on the topic “ENDRAPECULTURE”, they revealed various ways of tackling stigmatization among the youths.