Toke Makinwa and more attend the launch of the Tea Room Lagos

A new restaurant as launched in Lagos and it may be the most Instagrammable one yet. Take a look at the launch of The Tea Room.

The Tea Room just recently open its doors for business on Friday November 30, 2018. Toke Makinwa and Mimi Onalaja, more attend the launch of the Tea Room Lagos.

The Tea Room ushers you into a world of floristry, culinary delights, specialty cocktails and a selection of the worlds best teas. With a wide variety of selections to be made, The Tea Room is designed to offer so much more in the form of its ambience and spirit.

With the promise of an unforgettable experience, The Tea Room creates a picturesque space where every corner is picture perfect, with an eclectic mix of vintage nick nacks and delightful scents. From the color tones to the chandeliers dripping with flowery perfection, the bar setup to the settees and portraits, The Tea Room is rigged to set you at ease any time you walk in.


The Tea Room offers a wide range of varieties to suit all tastes and indulgences, all world class products, along with impeccable service delivery. At the tearoom every “bite tells a story”.

