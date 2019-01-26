The carnival themed ‘Twelve Days Of Christmas’ held from the December 1 to January 2, 2019.

Upbeat Christmas Carnivaland was a month-long celebration, which kicked- off with the Christmas soccer tournament on the 1st and 2nd of December.

This was followed by the After-dark series with the spectacular DJ Lambo on the December 14 and 21, a Carol night service hosted by Stephanie Coker, Santa’s experience room and a live music concert with Mavin Records Rapper, Ladipoe and guest appearances from label mates Tiwa Savage, Johnny Drille and Dr Sid.

Upbeat’s Xmas market also came alive from the December 15 to December 30 with over 20 market stalls which offered the very best Christmas shopping experience with handcrafted gifts items, food, clothes, books and many more.

In addition, Upbeat released its new line of merchandise during the Upbeat rewards and merchandise launch on December 22. The launch featured a runway show to showcase the new apparel which includes cool t-shirt prints, hats, and bags.

A major highlight of Upbeat Christmas Carnivaland was the all-access Christmas party on December 24 which welcomed families to experience and create memories with their loved ones. From trampoline jumping to the Santa experience room, it was fun without limits.

Upbeat Christmas Carnivaland will be held annually, with the hope to be a continued tradition for families for years to come.