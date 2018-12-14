Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

#SmirnoffPOYD: The night DJ Spinall shut down Lagos

#SmirnoffPOYD: The night DJ Spinall shut down Lagos

The highlight of the night was the mind blowing performance from the man of the moment and Smirnoff Brand Ambassador, Top Boy DJ Spinall as he dazzled the audience with his dexterity on the turntables.

  • Published:
#SmirnoffPOYD: The night DJ Spinall shut down Lagos play

#SmirnoffPOYD: The night DJ Spinall shut down Lagos

The city of Lagos was shut down on Friday, 7th December as Turntable wizard and Smirnoff ambassador, DJ Spinall, hosted his annual signature event at the Grand Ballroom of the Lagos Oriental Hotel. The event tagged #PartyofYourDreams was attended by friends of the DJ and his fans who turned up in their numbers to have an electrifying party.

play
 

The event was truly a distinct party experience as some of Nigeria’s A-list music artists and disc jockeys like Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Simi, Mayourkun, Olu Maintain, DJ Lambo, DJ Sose, and several others thrilled the crowd with back to back show stopping performances.

play

The highlight of the night was the mind blowing performance from the man of the moment and Smirnoff Brand Ambassador, Top Boy DJ Spinall as he dazzled the audience with his dexterity on the turntables.

play

The epic night brought together people from diverse backgrounds for an unforgettable fun experience. Appetites were whet with cocktails infused with the extra smoothness of Smirnoff X1 and the delicious flavour of Smirnoff X1 Intense Chocolate vodka.

play

#PartyofYourDreams is the last stop of Smirnoff X1 Tour in 2018. There will be lots more to come across different cities in the year 2019 and you can be sure all your favourite A-list music artists will be delivering their smash hits. You don’t want to miss out on this.

play

Follow @smirnoffng on social media to get the latest scoop.

18+ only. Drink Responsibly.

play
play
play

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 All that's happening in Lagos this December 2018bullet
2 Over 700,000 people gathered in Lagos for 13th edition of The...bullet
3 Wande Coal to hold first headline show, ‘King Coal in Concert’ in...bullet

Related Articles

Ibadan get your groove on! The Smirnoff X1 tour is coming to you!
Smirnoff X1 Tour DJ Spinall, others shut down PH city with special Valentine edition
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian events that rocked in 2017
Quilox Wizkid, Big Shaq, Olamide, Burnaboy attend luxury nightclub's 24-hour party
Bacardi Brand heats up party season with 'Wiz On The Beach' concert
Smirnoff X1 Tour Benin gets a feel for the ultimate party experience
Johnny Drille, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, Killertunes win big at The Beatz Awards 2018
Live & Wavy Concert Jeff Akoh promises excitement at second edition
All that's happening in Lagos this December 2018
Lagos Street Carnival Reminisce, Small Doctor, Olu maintain, Saheed Osupa perform at 2017 edition

Events

Banky W, Niniola, Zainab Balogun attend The Future Awards 2018 nominees reception party at British Council
Managing Director, Sales and Operations RADP, Mark Slade speaking to guests at the first edition of Digital Digest.
RADP hosts December edition of monthly event, 'Digital Digest'
Aid Lives Trust sensitize Nigerians on road safety with ‘Why Rush?’ campaign
Laughfest Variety Show Fundraiser 2018
Variety show fundraiser, Laughfest is back for its 2nd edition this December
X
Advertisement