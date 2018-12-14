SmirnoffPOYD: The night DJ Spinall shut down Lagos

news

The city of Lagos was shut down on Friday, 7th December as Turntable wizard and Smirnoff ambassador, DJ Spinall, hosted his annual signature event at the Grand Ballroom of the Lagos Oriental Hotel. The event tagged #PartyofYourDreams was attended by friends of the DJ and his fans who turned up in their numbers to have an electrifying party.

The event was truly a distinct party experience as some of Nigeria’s A-list music artists and disc jockeys like Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Simi, Mayourkun, Olu Maintain, DJ Lambo, DJ Sose, and several others thrilled the crowd with back to back show stopping performances.

The highlight of the night was the mind blowing performance from the man of the moment and Smirnoff Brand Ambassador, Top Boy DJ Spinall as he dazzled the audience with his dexterity on the turntables.

The epic night brought together people from diverse backgrounds for an unforgettable fun experience. Appetites were whet with cocktails infused with the extra smoothness of Smirnoff X1 and the delicious flavour of Smirnoff X1 Intense Chocolate vodka.

#PartyofYourDreams is the last stop of Smirnoff X1 Tour in 2018. There will be lots more to come across different cities in the year 2019 and you can be sure all your favourite A-list music artists will be delivering their smash hits. You don’t want to miss out on this.

Follow @smirnoffng on social media to get the latest scoop.

18+ only. Drink Responsibly.

This is a featured post