RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

See the sights of the first ever Expo Lagos show

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Expo Lagos was an art exhibition, pop-up sale, cinema and concert experience all wrapped in one.

Expo Lagos was a good time for the attendees
Expo Lagos was a good time for the attendees

The premiere edition of the Expo Lagos took place at Free me Space at Nike Art Gallery Road on Saturday, August, 7 and Sunday, August 8 2021.

Recommended articles

Expo Lagos was the idea of a group of young people who came together to create a platform for young people to show case their creativity in arts and fashion.

Tiwa Adekoya said, "We were holed up in an apartment for 3 weeks just planning for it."

The event had an art exhibition, pop-up sale of clothes by young Nigerian fashion designers, a movie exhibition and a concert in the evening.

Attendants of the event relaxed and unwind by eating, drinking, talking with friends, taking pictures and buying some outfits from the vendors.

Different artworks were exhibited
Different artworks were exhibited Pulse Nigeria
Expo Lagos had a number of sponsors
Expo Lagos had a number of sponsors Pulse Nigeria

Clothing brands in attendance for the pop-up sale were Waffle and Cream, Bfits, Shakkar shades, Ixswim and Jbottoms by jal.

There was also an art exhibition with the artwork of many visual artists, photographers and graphic artists displayed for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

Guests and attendees of Expo Lagos in the exhibition room
Guests and attendees of Expo Lagos in the exhibition room Pulse Nigeria

In the exhibition room was a large screen of moving images known as motion art. Attendees stood taking in the thrilling sight and having conversations while music played.

A cinema room was also beside the exhibition room for people to enjoy some independently produced movies from the likes of Stephanie Amata and Ademola Falomo.

The cinema room at Expo Lagos
The cinema room at Expo Lagos Pulse Nigeria

By evening time, the attendees were serenaded with music from different artists like Lojay, Zoro and Oxlade.

Performing artistes at the event
Performing artistes at the event Pulse Nigeria
Artistes thrilling the guests
Artistes thrilling the guests Pulse Nigeria

It certainly was a fun and enjoyable environment for those who attended..

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See the sights of the first ever Expo Lagos show

See the sights of the first ever Expo Lagos show

5 ways to avoid having your drinks spiked during an outing

5 ways to avoid having your drinks spiked during an outing

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Best pictures on Instagram this week

African Gods: Who is the goddess Oya?

African Gods: Who is the goddess Oya?

5 common Saturday breakfast meals in an African home

5 common Saturday breakfast meals in an African home

How to know when your friends have high-functioning depression

How to know when your friends have high-functioning depression

Style Inspiration: Temi Otedola is the queen of modest fashion

Style Inspiration: Temi Otedola is the queen of modest fashion

Why do Nigerian fashion designers not make clothes specifically for our weather?

Why do Nigerian fashion designers not make clothes specifically for our weather?

Couple's Therapy: 3 married Nigerians talk about cooking duties

Couple's Therapy: 3 married Nigerians talk about cooking duties