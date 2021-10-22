Expo Lagos was the idea of a group of young people who came together to create a platform for young people to show case their creativity in arts and fashion.

Tiwa Adekoya said, "We were holed up in an apartment for 3 weeks just planning for it."

The event had an art exhibition, pop-up sale of clothes by young Nigerian fashion designers, a movie exhibition and a concert in the evening.

Attendants of the event relaxed and unwind by eating, drinking, talking with friends, taking pictures and buying some outfits from the vendors.

Clothing brands in attendance for the pop-up sale were Waffle and Cream, Bfits, Shakkar shades, Ixswim and Jbottoms by jal.

There was also an art exhibition with the artwork of many visual artists, photographers and graphic artists displayed for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

In the exhibition room was a large screen of moving images known as motion art. Attendees stood taking in the thrilling sight and having conversations while music played.

A cinema room was also beside the exhibition room for people to enjoy some independently produced movies from the likes of Stephanie Amata and Ademola Falomo.

By evening time, the attendees were serenaded with music from different artists like Lojay, Zoro and Oxlade.

