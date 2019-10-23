Afrofusion act, Kingsley Amoni better known as Rayce is no newbie in the Nigerian music industry and will be giving ardent music lovers the time of their lives this weekend.

This edition tagged Live & Wavy music festival will feature performances from some of his industry friends such as Praiz, Ajebutter, Dotman, Iyanya, Jaywon, Dotman, DJ Spinall, Slimcase, Magnito and many others.

Live & Wavy has always been committed to showcasing the most talented musicians Nigeria is blessed with and this edition will definitely not disappoint as it solely aims to, apart from giving attendees their moneys worth, make sure they are well satiated with melodious live musical performances.

This edition of Live & Wavy is being organized by 10Stringz Production in conjunction with Admire Beatz Music and Playmode Ng.

Date: Friday October 25, 2019

Time: 2:00PM

Ticket: 2500 & 4000 Naira per head.

For more information, contact liveandwavy@gmail.com

Follow the conversation on social media, use the hashtag #LiveAndWavy