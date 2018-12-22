The maiden edition of SUPERFEST is a cook-out styled festival and is scheduled to hold on December 23, 2018 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.

Music of the day will be provided by DJ Spinall, DJ OBI, DJ Xclusive, DJ Shawty, DJ Sparrow, SmallzTheDJ, DJ Oluwabruce, DJ Preppy, DJ Chiggzy, and DJ Tgarbz.

There will also be performances by M.I, Phyno, Ice Prince, Falz, SDC, Mayorkun, Maleek Berry, DRB, LAX, Flash, and Oxlade.

Having established his name and brand in the Nigerian music industry and internationally, Naeto C hopes to offer young talent the same opportunity he had and also honor icons in the music industry through this initiative.

Date: Sunday, December 23, 2018

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos

Tickets are available on afritickets.com