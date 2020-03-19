Martell delivers an unparalleled party experience at the AMVCA afterparty

Hosted by Denola Grey & Amira Ibrahim, the party kicked off immediately after the award show, with Martell easing the capacity crowd into a Miami themed lifestyle party. The doors opened to an unconventional setting with the space littered with string and theatrical lights and a picturesque entrance.

The exclusive afterparty which was organized to celebrate industry practitioners also housed entertainment personalities such as Kemi Adetiba, Bizzle Osikoya, Korede Bello, Ay, Basketmouth and winners of the night- Swanky JKA, Timini Egbuson, Funny Bone, Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele-Bello amongst a cocktail list of influencers and media executives.

Thrilling further into the night, hype heavyweights- Dotun & Jimmie, brought the party to shut down with thickened performances, sustaining the momentum with everyone on their feet, while the Martell effect hovered around. The experience as the guests confirmed was one of a kind, as nothing of that manner had occurred in one space.

Solidifying the climax of the afterparty, guests and attendees were treated to an influx of signature Martell cocktails alongside mouth-watering delicacies served by the most exquisite bottle services, while bumping to the trio music deck made up of Dj Big N, DJ Obi, & Crowd Kontroller.

Undoubtedly, Martell exceeded beyond expectations serving the industry with an undiluted amount of entertainment experience. The celebration of Africa's creative industry and its talents is evidence of the brand's unwavering loyalty to creating and fostering authentic social connections.

