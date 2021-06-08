RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Lucy Edet, Anto Lecky and other creatives attend the 1st edition of Creators Connect in Lagos, Nigeria

CreatorsTV had its first ever brunch - Creators connect for creatives in Nigeria.

CEO of Creators TV Naomi Alabi and BBN alumnus Lucy Edet
CEO of Creators TV Naomi Alabi and BBN alumnus and Lucy Edet Pulse Nigeria

New York-based CreatorsTV, a vibrant online platform showcasing creatives in fashion, music, art and lifestyle, hosted its first edition of the Creators Connect brunch series in Lagos, Nigeria.

Panelists at the creator's connect
Panelists at the creator's connect Pulse Nigeria

Creators connect encourages authenticity in our African identity and aims to teach creators how to raise their standards and improve their criteria for content creation.

Creative at Creators Connect
Creative at Creators Connect Pulse Nigeria

Creators Connect is an event that aims to promote more collaborations amongst creatives like fashion designers, musicians, photographers, artists, musicians and so on in Nigeria as opposed to competition.

The brunch-style event took place on Saturday, 5th June 2021 at The Reserve Restaurant in Victoria Island Lagos.

Big Brother alumni Anto Lecky and Lucy Edet were in attendance as well as over 100 creatives.

Anto Lecky and other creative at the event
Anto Lecky and other creative at the event Pulse Nigeria

Artist and songwriter, Tomi Thomas, Celebrity photographer, Demilade Roberts who has taken pictures of mega superstar Davido and co-founder KoCreatives, Kelvin Oki were the panelist who discussed the importance of collaborating with creatives not only in Nigeria but beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Celebrity Photographer Demilade Roberts
Celebrity Photographer Demilade Roberts Pulse Nigeria

The event included various activities, from speed networking to panel discussions on how to land brand partnerships, food, drinks, and much more!

Speaking at the event, Naomi Alabi, CEO CreatorsTV said: “We are extremely excited to see the amount of potential in the creative space in Nigeria and we hope this edition of the Creators Connect brunch series will be the first of many, as we are looking to build a community to aid collaborations between creatives both in Nigeria and abroad”

Tomi Thomas at Creator's connect
Tomi Thomas at Creator's connect Pulse Nigeria

The Creators Connect brunch series aims to provide creatives with vast brand opportunities and will help Nigerian opinion leaders and influencers connect with African creatives in the diaspora.

The event ended with pictures taken at the photogenic photobooth.

Creatives at Creators Connect
Creatives at Creators Connect Pulse Nigeria

