Lagos Comic-Con to hold seventh edition this September

Africa’s biggest geek and pop culture event, Lagos Comic Convention aka “ Lagos Comic-Con” is back for the seventh year this September.

The Lagos Comic-Con 2018 which promises to be bigger and better will be holding at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

The one day event serves as a platform for the exchange of ideas and business opportunities in a sector that is dominantly youthful and urban.

Lagos Comic-Con 2018 themed "Aspire, Dream, Prosper" will feature master-classes and exhibitions from various creative fields such as comics, animation, gaming, films, books, virtual reality and creative arts.

It is also an avenue to celebrate the success of practitioners in these industries and to encourage broader participation and support for the building of knowledge and capacity necessary to strengthen these sectors and create jobs.

Speaking about this year’s convention, Mr. Ayodele Elegba, Founder, Lagos Comic-Con said: "Being the seventh edition this year, we want to give every attendee an experience of a life time. The fun would be seven times bigger. At the end of the event all who attend will leave without a doubt they were in truly the biggest gathering of geeks and pop culture fans in Africa."

Guest speakers for this year's edition are Toke Makinwa , Juliana Olayode, Mildred Okwo, Deyemi Okanlawon , Niyi Akinmolayan, Kemi Adesoye, Alexander Rideau and other speakers from various fields.

The Lagos Comic-Con 2018 will have various zones at the convention like:

Nollycon - This is a film zone panel event targeted at professionals and enthusiasts.

Commiccon - Artists will display their works such as comics, costumes, character and action figures, posters etc.

Gamezone - Exclusive gaming area which boasts of gamers and enthusiasts.

Rendacon - This animation zone will feature seminars and panel sessions, covering both the business and art of animation.

Bookicon - This book session will feature seminars and panel sessions, covering celebrity book signing, author workshops, book reviews, publishing workshops, book discussion panels and more.

Kids Zone - Children from ages 6-12 will be taken through special workshops on Illustration, Animation and creative writing.

Competition - There'll be the aspiring authors' Book Pitch Competition, Comic Pitch competition, Animation Pitch competition, Gaming Competition and the most fun of all, the Costume Competition (COSPLAY).

Exhibitions - The largest and busiest location at the event will be the exhibition hall where dozens of brands in creative arts and outside it will be showcasing and selling their products and services to thousands of enthusiasts.

There'll also be red carpet sessions, stage performances, film screenings, book signings, awards and lots more.

You can get tickets to the master-class sessions and Kid Zone at Afritickets.com and seatsantickets.com.

For sponsorship, exhibitions, advert placements and more, call 08039657506 or 08131978457.