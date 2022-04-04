ICYMI: Glitz, Glamour, Happiness Reign As Maltina School Games 2022 Round Off Spectacularly

Pulse Nigeria

At the start of the games, five states were selected to host over a thousand young students each. There was so much burning energy in Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Akwa-Ibom and Plateau States as student athletes competed neck to neck in track and field events like 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m Races, High Jump, Long Jump and Javelin just to secure a spot at the National finals. You could almost taste the nerves of the athletes at the start of each state finals and by the end, the excitement was through the roof.

The National Finals was the crowning jewel of the entire event and boy, was it magnificent! The Abuja Mini Stadium was decked out in style from the 29th to 31st of March and many dignitaries including Nigeria's Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, President of Nigerian School Sports Federation, Mrs Olabisi Joseph among others graced the event.

Just 190 students got to the finals but that didn't make the competition any softer. A march past and band contest, a grueling 800m race and even board games competition were added to the mix to make the days even more challenging. Anticipation was heavy and our student athletes did not disappoint.

The winners gave all they had to the games but what was even more amazing were the prizes that were won! Throughout the entirety of the 2022 Maltina School Games, a slew of prizes were handed out - one for each and every competitor! From medals to sportswear, sports equipment, and fantastic branded merch, the proud winners in each sports event and category exuded happiness alongside their parents as they went home.

To cap it off, the top 12 athletes from the contest are currently in training to be sent to the ultimate secondary school sports event, the World School Games to be held in China. The all expense paid trip sponsored by Maltina will be an unforgettable experience and life-changing opportunities for these young ones and they will probably grow up regaling their kids with the tales.

Thanks to Maltina, school sporting activities now end with a Gala Night! Maltina celebrated the sport Champions and hosted participating school officials, athletes and other stakeholders to a star studded gala night affair.

A formal presentation of cash rewards and gifts to the winners in the specified broad categories was held at the gala night. Mohammed Femisola from ISL UNILAG Lagos, Hassan Adam from G.C Kumbotso, Kano, Israel Olubunmi from VEGA Coll Lagos and Hamza Dalhatu from Kaduna emerged victors in the Junior Girls and Boys and Senior Girls and Boys categories and each of them was formally presented with a N500,000 Cash Prize and Laptops.

The event came to a high note when Star Athlete, Israel Oluwabunmi emerged as the overall best athlete for the Maltina School Games 2022. She was rewarded with three Laptops, a whooping N1,500,000.00 Cash Prize and of course went home with the biggest trophy.

ALso for the very first time, the Games Masters from Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom and Lagos were rewarded with N100,000 each for their relentless efforts in coaching the Champions that emerged from the Maltina School Games 2022.

It was an enthralling moment when the Kannywood Star, Rahama Sadat made a surprise appearance at the event, congratulating the National Winners and encouraging them to make Nigeria proud at the International School Games coming up in China.

Nigerian superstar musicians including Teni, Harrysong and Buju thrilled the audience with live musical performances.

Maltina School Games, organized by Nigeria's number one malt brand, Maltina, has always brought happiness, discovered and nurtured champions, revived school sports and celebrated excellence in high school athletes across the country. The 2022 edition of the Maltina School Games was nothing short of awe-inspiring and all the brand's hard work certainly paid off.

We can't wait for 2023 to discover more talents and build more champions. Who knows? It just might be someone you know claiming all the mouthwatering prizes next year and making Nigeria proud at the world stage.

