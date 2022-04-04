RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

ICYMI: Glitz, Glamour, Happiness Reign As Maltina School Games 2022 Round Off Spectacularly

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Theres almost nothing more satisfying than watching people live their dreams and thats the opportunity Maltina gave Nigerian young athletes through the 2022 Maltina School Games.

Student Athletes at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.
Student Athletes at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.

If you're a fan of young people and sports, the Maltina School Games was the perfect event to see both come alive. The games left both spectators and competitors breathless with excitement and if you missed it, here are all the highlights from this edition.

Recommended articles
Student Athletes bracing themselves at Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.
Student Athletes bracing themselves at Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

At the start of the games, five states were selected to host over a thousand young students each. There was so much burning energy in Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Akwa-Ibom and Plateau States as student athletes competed neck to neck in track and field events like 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m Races, High Jump, Long Jump and Javelin just to secure a spot at the National finals. You could almost taste the nerves of the athletes at the start of each state finals and by the end, the excitement was through the roof.

A cross section of student athletes at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.
A cross section of student athletes at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

The National Finals was the crowning jewel of the entire event and boy, was it magnificent! The Abuja Mini Stadium was decked out in style from the 29th to 31st of March and many dignitaries including Nigeria's Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, President of Nigerian School Sports Federation, Mrs Olabisi Joseph among others graced the event.

A student athlete on a Long Jump at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.
A student athlete on a Long Jump at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

Just 190 students got to the finals but that didn't make the competition any softer. A march past and band contest, a grueling 800m race and even board games competition were added to the mix to make the days even more challenging. Anticipation was heavy and our student athletes did not disappoint.

A student athlete on an High Jump at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.
A student athlete on an High Jump at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

The winners gave all they had to the games but what was even more amazing were the prizes that were won! Throughout the entirety of the 2022 Maltina School Games, a slew of prizes were handed out - one for each and every competitor! From medals to sportswear, sports equipment, and fantastic branded merch, the proud winners in each sports event and category exuded happiness alongside their parents as they went home.

Student athletes at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.
Student athletes at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

To cap it off, the top 12 athletes from the contest are currently in training to be sent to the ultimate secondary school sports event, the World School Games to be held in China. The all expense paid trip sponsored by Maltina will be an unforgettable experience and life-changing opportunities for these young ones and they will probably grow up regaling their kids with the tales.

Student athletes in a 400M race at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria.
Student athletes in a 400M race at the Maltina School Games National Finals held at Mini Stadium, Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

Thanks to Maltina, school sporting activities now end with a Gala Night! Maltina celebrated the sport Champions and hosted participating school officials, athletes and other stakeholders to a star studded gala night affair.

A cross section of student athletes at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria.
A cross section of student athletes at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

A formal presentation of cash rewards and gifts to the winners in the specified broad categories was held at the gala night. Mohammed Femisola from ISL UNILAG Lagos, Hassan Adam from G.C Kumbotso, Kano, Israel Olubunmi from VEGA Coll Lagos and Hamza Dalhatu from Kaduna emerged victors in the Junior Girls and Boys and Senior Girls and Boys categories and each of them was formally presented with a N500,000 Cash Prize and Laptops.

The Overall Best Athlete for Maltina School Games 2022, Israel Oluwabunmi (Middle), President, Nigerian School Sports Federation, Mrs Olabisi Joseph (Third Left), Senior Brand Manager for Maltina, Mrs Elohor Olumide-Awe (Fourth Right) and top stakeholders at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria.
The Overall Best Athlete for Maltina School Games 2022, Israel Oluwabunmi (Middle), President, Nigerian School Sports Federation, Mrs Olabisi Joseph (Third Left), Senior Brand Manager for Maltina, Mrs Elohor Olumide-Awe (Fourth Right) and top stakeholders at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

The event came to a high note when Star Athlete, Israel Oluwabunmi emerged as the overall best athlete for the Maltina School Games 2022. She was rewarded with three Laptops, a whooping N1,500,000.00 Cash Prize and of course went home with the biggest trophy.

L-R: Amaka Okonkwo, Head Marketing and Business Development, Melon Productions, Chidi Egwu, Senior Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager for Maltina, Mr Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s Minister for Sports and Youth Development, Mrs Olabisi Joseph, President of Nigerian School Sports Federation and Mr Abubakar Ali at the presentation of Award to the Minister for Sport at the Maltina School Games 2022 National Final in Abuja.
L-R: Amaka Okonkwo, Head Marketing and Business Development, Melon Productions, Chidi Egwu, Senior Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Senior Brand Manager for Maltina, Mr Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s Minister for Sports and Youth Development, Mrs Olabisi Joseph, President of Nigerian School Sports Federation and Mr Abubakar Ali at the presentation of Award to the Minister for Sport at the Maltina School Games 2022 National Final in Abuja. Pulse Nigeria

ALso for the very first time, the Games Masters from Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom and Lagos were rewarded with N100,000 each for their relentless efforts in coaching the Champions that emerged from the Maltina School Games 2022.

A cross section of student athletes at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria.
A cross section of student athletes at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

It was an enthralling moment when the Kannywood Star, Rahama Sadat made a surprise appearance at the event, congratulating the National Winners and encouraging them to make Nigeria proud at the International School Games coming up in China.

A cross section of student athletes with Teni the Entertainer at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria.
A cross section of student athletes with Teni the Entertainer at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian superstar musicians including Teni, Harrysong and Buju thrilled the audience with live musical performances.

Talented student athlete thrilling the audience at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria.
Talented student athlete thrilling the audience at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

Maltina School Games, organized by Nigeria's number one malt brand, Maltina, has always brought happiness, discovered and nurtured champions, revived school sports and celebrated excellence in high school athletes across the country. The 2022 edition of the Maltina School Games was nothing short of awe-inspiring and all the brand's hard work certainly paid off.

A cross section of student athletes at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria.
A cross section of student athletes at the Gala Night of Maltina School Games 2022 held at Abuja Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

We can't wait for 2023 to discover more talents and build more champions. Who knows? It just might be someone you know claiming all the mouthwatering prizes next year and making Nigeria proud at the world stage.

---

#FeatureByMaltina

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ICYMI: Glitz, Glamour, Happiness Reign As Maltina School Games 2022 Round Off Spectacularly

ICYMI: Glitz, Glamour, Happiness Reign As Maltina School Games 2022 Round Off Spectacularly

9 Best Casinos for Food in the World

9 Best Casinos for Food in the World

Style Inspiration: The dresses Angelique Kidjo wore each time she won a grammy award

Style Inspiration: The dresses Angelique Kidjo wore each time she won a grammy award

Age is just a number; Love is really all that matter (Pulse contributor's opinion)

"Age is just a number; Love is really all that matter" (Pulse contributor's opinion)

Right on track! As Thomas & Friends find a new home on Boomerang

Right on track! As Thomas & Friends find a new home on Boomerang

Grammy Awards 2022: The best-dressed women

Grammy Awards 2022: The best-dressed women

Grammy Awards 2022: The best-dressed men

Grammy Awards 2022: The best-dressed men

Mastering anger management? here are 3 simple skills that work

Mastering anger management? here are 3 simple skills that work

The significance of Martin Luther King's ‘I have a dream’ speech

The significance of Martin Luther King's ‘I have a dream’ speech

Trending

How to receive food and souvenirs at a Yoruba party without wearing Aso-ebi

How to receive food and souvenirs at a Yoruba party without wearing Aso-ebi

ARM's DAAYTA 2022 virtual finalists pitch event set to hold on April 8th 2022

DAAYTA

OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration

OMO celebrates a mother during the Mother's Day celebration in Abuja

Love Always On: itel Donates Libraries, Educational Materials To Schools In Lagos And Kaduna

Love Always On: itel Donates Libraries, Educational Materials To Schools In Lagos And Kaduna