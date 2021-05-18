RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Former Miss ECOWAS May Ikeora launches a new skincare brand -Glow Code

Temi Iwalaiye

May Ikeora just launched a new skincare brand -Glow Code

Former Miss ECOWAS and entrepreneur May Ikeora has launched a new skincare brand called Glow Code.

The launch was done at an event held on Saturday, May 16, 2021, at the Tree House Lekki.

The event was packed with many distinguished guests like Alex Otti, former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, actor Emmanuel Ikubese, BB Naija's Alex Unusual, former beauty queens like Anna Banner and Chioma Obiadi.

Speaking at the event, Ikeora revealed that she got interested in skincare research while waiting for her PhD result.

Her all-natural skincare products received rave reviews and sales than she expected. The most sought-after product was the ‘Melanin Set’

Lagos State Government sent a representative, Mrs Hammond, who commended Ikeora for providing jobs with her business.

