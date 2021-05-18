Former Miss ECOWAS May Ikeora launches a new skincare brand -Glow Code
May Ikeora just launched a new skincare brand -Glow Code
The launch was done at an event held on Saturday, May 16, 2021, at the Tree House Lekki.
The event was packed with many distinguished guests like Alex Otti, former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, actor Emmanuel Ikubese, BB Naija's Alex Unusual, former beauty queens like Anna Banner and Chioma Obiadi.
Speaking at the event, Ikeora revealed that she got interested in skincare research while waiting for her PhD result.
Her all-natural skincare products received rave reviews and sales than she expected. The most sought-after product was the ‘Melanin Set’
Lagos State Government sent a representative, Mrs Hammond, who commended Ikeora for providing jobs with her business.
