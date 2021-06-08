Favorite and not so favorite looks from the red carpet of My Village People premiere

The theme of the red carpet was mystical black.

Some celebrities thrilled us, some completely forgot about the theme, oh well, and others left us wondering what was going on.

Here is my list of favorite and not so favorite themed looks.

Favorite themed looks of the night were;

Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja wore a black dress from Idiolnupo. It had sequins and lace cut-outs but what did it for me was the black lipstick. It fit the theme perfectly.

Do2tun

Media personality Do2tun looked perfectly sinister in a black hooded gown, black boots and completed the look with blue eyeshadow.

Lucy Edet

Lucy stuck to the theme in polka dot gown and black overcoat. The overcoat with high collars was giving maleficent vibes. Love it!

Not so favorite themed looks were;

Lilo Aderogba

Lilo is an incredibly pretty lady, but she did too much with those over-the-top winged collars.

Erica Nlewedim

The star girl is a beautiful young woman, but the black outfit with gold trimmings by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn though beautiful did not seem like it was the right fit for her body.

Bisola Aiyeola