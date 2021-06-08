RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Favorite and not so favorite looks from the red carpet of My Village People premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Celebrities trooped in to the red carpet premiere of My Village People, some nailed the theme, other didn't.

Erica Nlewedim in weizdhurmfranklyn {instagram/ericanlewedim}
Pulse Nigeria

My Village People a movie starring and written by Bovi and directed by Niyi Akomolayan by held its premiere on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

The theme of the red carpet was mystical black.

Some celebrities thrilled us, some completely forgot about the theme, oh well, and others left us wondering what was going on.

Here is my list of favorite and not so favorite themed looks.

Sharon Ooja wore a black dress from Idiolnupo. It had sequins and lace cut-outs but what did it for me was the black lipstick. It fit the theme perfectly.

Media personality Do2tun looked perfectly sinister in a black hooded gown, black boots and completed the look with blue eyeshadow.

Lucy stuck to the theme in polka dot gown and black overcoat. The overcoat with high collars was giving maleficent vibes. Love it!

Lilo is an incredibly pretty lady, but she did too much with those over-the-top winged collars.

The star girl is a beautiful young woman, but the black outfit with gold trimmings by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn though beautiful did not seem like it was the right fit for her body.

Bisola Aiyeola wore SOMObysomo and this look is dwindling between my favorite and not favorite look because I love the fit and the shape but those feathers at the front of the gown, I do not like at all.

