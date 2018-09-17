news
Ace comedian, Dan D' Humorous gave fans a treat as
he hosted the Lagos edition of his largely recognised comedy show.
The unrivaled comedy show themed Dan D' Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.
Owen Gee at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)
Performances at the show
The event featured comedic performances from
top Nigerian comedians such as Pencil, SLKomedy, Acapella,
Still ringing, Josh2funny, Mimicko and lots more.
MC Shakara at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)
SLKomedy at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)
The event filled with a fantastic blend of drama, dance and music
from the biggest entertainers saw artistes also perform live
on stage.
Princess at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)
Shody at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)
Celebrities spotted at the event include Yaw, Gordons, Owen Gee, Princess, Shody, MC Shaggy, Xtreme comedian and more.
Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' 2018 was proudly supported
by Pulse.ng.