Ace comedian, Dan D' Humorous gave fans a treat as he hosted the Lagos edition of his largely recognised comedy show.

The unrivaled comedy show themed Dan D' Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.

Performances at the show

The event featured comedic performances from top Nigerian comedians such as Pencil, SLKomedy, Acapella, Still ringing, Josh2funny, Mimicko and lots more.

The event filled with a fantastic blend of drama, dance and music from the biggest entertainers saw artistes also perform live on stage.

Celebrities spotted at the event include Yaw , Gordons, Owen Gee , Princess, Shody, MC Shaggy, Xtreme comedian and more.

Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' 2018 was proudly supported by Pulse.ng.