Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Celebrities attend Dan D' Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show

Dan D' Humorous Gordons, Owen Gee, Yaw, MC Shakara attend 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show [Photos]

The unrivaled event took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
  • Yaw at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.
    Yaw at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Princess at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Shody at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Owen Gee at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • MC Shakara at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Edewor at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • John Njamah at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • SLKomedy at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • MC Shaggy at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Xtreme comedy at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • MC Makopolo at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
Image
  • Yaw at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Princess at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Shody at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Owen Gee at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • MC Shakara at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Edewor at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • John Njamah at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • SLKomedy at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • MC Shaggy at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Xtreme comedy at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • MC Makopolo at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  
  • Guest at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.  Pulse  

Ace comedian, Dan D' Humorous gave fans a treat as he hosted the Lagos edition of his largely recognised comedy show.

The unrivaled comedy show themed Dan D' Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018.

play Owen Gee at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)

Performances at the show

The event featured comedic performances from top Nigerian comedians such as Pencil, SLKomedy, Acapella, Still ringing, Josh2funny, Mimicko and lots more.

play MC Shakara at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)

 

play SLKomedy at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)

 

The event filled with a fantastic blend of drama, dance and music from the biggest entertainers saw artistes also perform live on stage.

play Princess at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)

 

play Shody at Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' comedy show which took place at MUSON Centre yesterday, Sunday September 16, 2018. (Pulse)

 

Celebrities spotted at the event include Yaw, Gordons, Owen Gee, Princess, Shody, MC Shaggy, Xtreme comedian and more.

Dan D Humorous 'Disturbing Lagos' 2018 was proudly supported by Pulse.ng.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Nickfest 2018 Falz, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Mayorkun to thrill at this...bullet
2 Freestyle Football Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa...bullet
3 MINISO Own a Japanese low-cost retail store and make 40% profit monthlybullet

Related Articles

Nickfest 2018 Falz, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Mayorkun to thrill at this year's edition
The Basement Gig Koker, Ceeza Milli, Remy Baggins, others to headline September edition
Lagos Comic-Con Africa’s biggest geek and pop culture event is back this September
The Shuga Band Nigeria’s leading musical group to hold "The Shuga Coated Concert" in October
DJ Obi Disc jockey wraps up his "End of Summer Series" at Ushuaia, Ibiza

Events

SAFARI AQ, Duktor Sett, Singah, Ajura, Soti to Perform at inaugural edition
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend September 14 - September 16/2018
The Basement Gig Koker, Ceeza Milli, Remy Baggins, others to headline September edition
The Kids Zone at the Lagos Comic-Con last edition.
Lagos Comic-Con Africa’s biggest geek and pop culture event is back this September