New York, London, Milan, Paris and now Lagos. Heineken Lagos Fashion Week returns this year from October 23 - 26 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel.

#BeyondCreativity is the overarching theme for #LagosFW 2019. A theme echoed in Fashion Focus Talks across 4 cities - Lagos, Abuja, Kigali and Dakar and demonstrated with the recently concluded Paris Showroom, offering access to market opportunities for African designers.

The theme speaks to #LagosFW’s authentic roots, which focuses on generating impact beyond the runway, on fashion with a purpose, moving the fashion conversation forward to a position of economic viability in the continent.

Kicking off this year’s activity filled calendar was the official Launch Party, held at Heineken House on Friday 4th October, 2019. Guests were invited to a cocktail reception to mark the beginning of a line up of activities which includes Fashion Business Series (FBS), SheTrades Workshops, Afrexim Creative Academy Workshop, the Fashion & Culture Exchange Africa-Japan (FACE.A-J) Event, Runway Shows and the official #LagosFW after party.

Following last year’s format, FBS Dinner will feature key voices in fashion in an intimate gathering of industry stakeholders. Speaker announcements will follow shortly.

On October 21st and 22nd, SheTrades Commonwealth will host workshops targeting women entrepreneurs within the ITC SheTrades network.The aim of these workshops is to further equip women-owned businesses with new skills to grow their various businesses, and the tools for wealth creation.

On the 25th & 26th of October 2019, guests will also have access to daytime workshops happening at the tents including the Afrexim Bank’s Creative Africa Exchange Masterclass in partnership with Africa Development Bank (AFDB).

#LagosFW will feature a first of its kind cross-cultural exchange and exhibition. Six emerging designers from Africa and Japan will be participating in ‘Fashion & Culture Exchange Africa-Japan’ (FACE.A-J). The designers will be showcasing their designs at Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo and during Lagos Fashion Week. The FACE.A-J initiative is owned and managed by Awa’Tori with support from United Arrows Japan to promote culture and creativity between Africa and Japan.

Lagos Fashion Week Tents will open for runway shows from 24th to 26th of October from 6pm daily. Designers, fashion experts, enthusiasts and media from across the continent and beyond, will reunite in Africa’s most populous city to view the new season’s collections from designers.

Runway schedule as well as ticket information will be released shortly.

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week is a Style House Files owned platform title sponsored by Heineken and sponsored by Fets Wallet, Darling, LIRS, Sunlight, Fayrouz, NEPC, DSTV/AfricaMagic.

Media Partners: Pulse.ng, Guardian Life, Business Day, Zumi, BN Style, Genevieve.

Applications for the Green Access programme are still open. For more information on #LagosFW and our ongoing programmes, kindly visit www.lagosfashionweek.ng or follow our Instagram page @lagosfashionweekofficial