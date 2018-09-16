Pulse.ng logo
Abdul Titi Kone wins Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018

Freestyle Football Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018

The 3-day event which took place at Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos saw freestylers from various part of the continent compete fiercely for the star prize.

  Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet 'n' Tricks International.  
    Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore during his exhibition performance at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore during his exhibition performance at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore during his exhibition performance at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore during his exhibition performance at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore during his exhibition performance at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore during his exhibition performance at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore during his exhibition performance at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore speaking during his exhibition performance at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Kaffy performing at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Kaffy performing at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Judges speaking at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    The judges showcasing their skills at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    The judges showcasing their skills at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    The judges showcasing their skills at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    The judges showcasing their skills at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    The judges showcasing their skills at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Contestants going against one other at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Vanessa Mdee performing at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Vanessa Mdee performing at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Vanessa Mdee performing at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Vanessa Mdee performing at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Reekado Banks performing with Vanessa Mdee at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Reekado Banks performing with Vanessa Mdee at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Crowd cheering at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Crowd cheering at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Crowd cheering at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Ex-BBNaija contestant, Ifu Ennada at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Ex-BBNaija contestant, Kemen at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Ex-BBNaija contestant, Bassey at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Reekado Banks performing with Vanessa Mdee at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Reekado Banks performing with Vanessa Mdee at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    Samson Siasia at the African Freestyle Football Championship 2018.  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone competing in the final against Egyptian, Yousef Aiman Riesco at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet 'n' Tricks International.  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone competing in the final against Egyptian, Yousef Aiman Riesco at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone competing in the final against Egyptian, Yousef Aiman Riesco at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone competing in the final against Egyptian, Yousef Aiman Riesco at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone dancing with Egyptian, Yousef Aiman Riesco at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet 'n' Tricks International.  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone dancing with Egyptian, Yousef Aiman Riesco at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    John Fashanu at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet 'n' Tricks International.  
    Middle- Chairman FIRS, Dr Babatunde Fowler flanked by other executives at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet 'n' Tricks International.  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Falz performing at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet 'n' Tricks International.  
    Falz performing at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Falz performing at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Falz performing at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
    Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale  Pulse  
  • Ivorien, Abdul Titi Kone wins $3,000 and a car at African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.  Pulse  
The Finale of the first-ever African Freestyle Football Championship held yesterday at Balmoral hall with Abdul Titi Kone emerging as the winner.

The 3-day event which took place at Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos saw freestylers from various part of the continent compete fiercely for the star prize.

African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International produced the first African male and female Freestyle Football Champions.

Winner is announced

Ivorian, Abdul Titi Kone emerged winner with a prize money of $3,000 and a GAC car while the 1st runner up, 2nd runner up and 3rd runner up also went home with various prizes.

Musical performances

The finale also witnessed performances from some of the finest artistes all around Africa such as Falz, Reekado Banks, Vanessa Mdee and Kaffy Dance.

Special guests such as chairman of FIRS, Dr Babatunde Fowler, Managing Director of Heritage Bank Plc, Mr Ifie Sekibo, Actresses, Tonto Dike and Kate Henshaw, Ex-footballers John Fashanu, Samson Siasia, Waidi Akanni, Ex-BBNaija contestants Ifu Ennada, Kemen and Bassey and many more were in attendance.

The African Freestyle Football Championship is organized to promote freestyle football and expose the continent's talents to be among the best in the world stage.

Adedayo Adesanya

Pulse Photojournalist

