The Finale of the first-ever African Freestyle Football Championship held yesterday at Balmoral hall with Abdul Titi Kone emerging as the winner.

The 3-day event which took place at Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos saw freestylers from various part of the continent compete fiercely for the star prize.

African Freestyle Football Championship 2018 organized by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International produced the first African male and female Freestyle Football Champions.

Winner is announced

Ivorian, Abdul Titi Kone emerged winner with a prize money of $3,000 and a GAC car while the 1st runner up, 2nd runner up and 3rd runner up also went home with various prizes.

Musical performances

The finale also witnessed performances from some of the finest artistes all around Africa such as Falz , Reekado Banks , Vanessa Mdee and Kaffy Dance.

Special guests such as chairman of FIRS, Dr Babatunde Fowler, Managing Director of Heritage Bank Plc, Mr Ifie Sekibo, Actresses, Tonto Dike and Kate Henshaw , Ex-footballers John Fashanu, Samson Siasia , Waidi Akanni, Ex-BBNaija contestants Ifu Ennada, Kemen and Bassey and many more were in attendance.

The African Freestyle Football Championship is organized to promote freestyle football and expose the continent's talents to be among the best in the world stage.