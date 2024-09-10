RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 signs you’re too sick to go to work

Anna Ajayi

Make yourself a priority and take time off when you're sick.

Signs you’re too sick to go to work [FlexWork]
Signs you’re too sick to go to work [FlexWork]

Going to work while sick can be a tough decision. You might not want to miss important meetings, leave tasks undone, or burden your colleagues.

Recommended articles

But at times, staying home is the best choice for both your health and the people around you. Ignoring the signs of serious illness can prolong your recovery and even make symptoms worse. Here are five key signs that show you should stay home and rest instead of pushing through.

A fever is one of the clearest signs that you’re too sick to go to work. When your body temperature rises above the normal range, it signals that your immune system is fighting an infection. Working while you have a fever can not only make you feel worse but also risk spreading contagious illnesses to your coworkers. Stay home until the fever subsides.

ADVERTISEMENT
Take the day off if your cough is persistent [iStock]
Take the day off if your cough is persistent [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

A cough that disrupts your ability to speak or breathe easily is a strong indication that you need rest. Not only can a persistent cough be uncomfortable and tiring, but it may also spread germs to others. If your cough keeps you from focusing on tasks, take the day off to recover.

Severe stress can escalate if you do not take time off [iStock]
Severe stress can escalate if you do not take time off [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re feeling unusually tired or can’t seem to stay awake, your body is telling you that it needs time to heal. Severe fatigue is common with illnesses like the flu, and trying to push through it at work can make recovery take longer. Listen to your body and allow yourself to rest when necessary.

Vomiting or diarrhoea are both clear signs that you should stay home. These symptoms are often associated with stomach viruses or food poisoning, and can leave you dehydrated and weak, making it difficult to function normally.

Body aches [iStock]
Body aches [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

When your muscles and joints ache, it’s a sign that your body is fighting an infection. These aches can make even simple tasks feel exhausting. Rather than pushing through the discomfort, it's better to stay home, rest, and give your body the time it needs to recover.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

She Leads Africa launches SLA Level Up Career Fair to empower female graduates

She Leads Africa launches SLA Level Up Career Fair to empower female graduates

5 signs you’re too sick to go to work

5 signs you’re too sick to go to work

5 shocking benefits of applying lotion when your body is wet

5 shocking benefits of applying lotion when your body is wet

5 unusual ways to live longer

5 unusual ways to live longer

5 most mysterious tattoo symbols and what they really mean

5 most mysterious tattoo symbols and what they really mean

5 most difficult countries to visit and why

5 most difficult countries to visit and why

The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

What do crossed arms mean? 4 hidden meanings behind this body language

What do crossed arms mean? 4 hidden meanings behind this body language

Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

Do you have typhoid or malaria? How to tell the difference

Do you have typhoid or malaria? How to tell the difference

Lagos Canvas: Unveiling art, music, fashion, and film

Lagos Canvas: Unveiling art, music, fashion, and film

Sony Music West Africa partners with Beat FM for 15th anniversary 'The Beat Brunch'

Sony Music West Africa partners with Beat FM for 15th anniversary 'The Beat Brunch'

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Going on a diet may not be the best for you [iStock]

Here’s why going on a diet can be very harmful

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

When do you get your first period after childbirth? [ParentCo]

When do you get your first period after childbirth?