5 signs you’re too sick to go to work

But at times, staying home is the best choice for both your health and the people around you. Ignoring the signs of serious illness can prolong your recovery and even make symptoms worse. Here are five key signs that show you should stay home and rest instead of pushing through.

1. Fever

A fever is one of the clearest signs that you’re too sick to go to work. When your body temperature rises above the normal range, it signals that your immune system is fighting an infection. Working while you have a fever can not only make you feel worse but also risk spreading contagious illnesses to your coworkers. Stay home until the fever subsides.

2. Persistent cough

A cough that disrupts your ability to speak or breathe easily is a strong indication that you need rest. Not only can a persistent cough be uncomfortable and tiring, but it may also spread germs to others. If your cough keeps you from focusing on tasks, take the day off to recover.

3. Severe fatigue

If you’re feeling unusually tired or can’t seem to stay awake, your body is telling you that it needs time to heal. Severe fatigue is common with illnesses like the flu, and trying to push through it at work can make recovery take longer. Listen to your body and allow yourself to rest when necessary.

4. Vomiting or diarrhoea

Vomiting or diarrhoea are both clear signs that you should stay home. These symptoms are often associated with stomach viruses or food poisoning, and can leave you dehydrated and weak, making it difficult to function normally.

5. Body aches

When your muscles and joints ache, it’s a sign that your body is fighting an infection. These aches can make even simple tasks feel exhausting. Rather than pushing through the discomfort, it's better to stay home, rest, and give your body the time it needs to recover.