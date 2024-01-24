ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Typhoid fever is a serious disease caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi.

Typhoid fever
Typhoid fever

Common in many parts of the world, it spreads through contaminated food and water. The tricky part? Its symptoms can be mistaken for many other illnesses.

Recommended articles

Symptoms

The symptoms of typhoid fever can sneak up on you. They start mild with a fever, headache, and maybe a bit of a stomachache.

As the infection progresses, you might experience loss of appetite, diarrhea or constipation, and a rash. The fever can get really high, and if not treated, things can get serious. So, if you're feeling off and have these symptoms, don't just brush it off as a regular flu.

ADVERTISEMENT

How it is transmitted

Typhoid fever doesn't come out of thin air. It's all about hygiene. The bacteria spread through contaminated food or water.

This can happen if someone who has typhoid doesn't wash their hands properly after using the bathroom and then handles food.

It's a bit disgusting to think about, but it's the reality. In areas where water might be unsafe, or sanitation is poor, the risk of typhoid fever shoots up.

Prevention:

ADVERTISEMENT

Preventing typhoid fever is all about cleanliness and being a bit cautious. Always drink purified or boiled water – no shortcuts here.

Be mindful of what you eat, especially street food. Wash your hands regularly, especially before meals and after using the bathroom.

There's also a vaccine available for typhoid fever. It's a good idea to get vaccinated, especially if you're traveling to areas where typhoid is common.

To wrap it up, typhoid fever is a serious but preventable disease. By understanding its symptoms, how it spreads, and taking simple preventive measures, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Stay informed, stay healthy, and let's keep enjoying the beautiful, bustling life this world offers, free from the worries of typhoid fever.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

5 differences between sperm and semen

5 differences between sperm and semen

7 animals that don't identify as male or female

7 animals that don't identify as male or female

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

Heineken x Afrozons Pre-Grammy event to write new chapter of good times in African music history

Heineken x Afrozons Pre-Grammy event to write new chapter of good times in African music history

Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

Condoms burst for these 9 unexpected reasons

Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

5 essential items that will save you during a power outage

5 essential items that will save you during a power outage

5 DIY period products you can craft at home

5 DIY period products you can craft at home

DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

Why young people are getting stroke .shapecharge/Getty Images

10 reasons young people are developing stroke

How to orgasm without penetration [essence]

Non-penetrative orgasms: 5 ways women experience orgasms without penetration