Typhoid fever: Symptoms and preventive measures

Symptoms

The symptoms of typhoid fever can sneak up on you. They start mild with a fever, headache, and maybe a bit of a stomachache.

As the infection progresses, you might experience loss of appetite, diarrhea or constipation, and a rash. The fever can get really high, and if not treated, things can get serious. So, if you're feeling off and have these symptoms, don't just brush it off as a regular flu.

How it is transmitted

Typhoid fever doesn't come out of thin air. It's all about hygiene. The bacteria spread through contaminated food or water.

This can happen if someone who has typhoid doesn't wash their hands properly after using the bathroom and then handles food.

It's a bit disgusting to think about, but it's the reality. In areas where water might be unsafe, or sanitation is poor, the risk of typhoid fever shoots up.

Prevention:

Preventing typhoid fever is all about cleanliness and being a bit cautious. Always drink purified or boiled water – no shortcuts here.

Be mindful of what you eat, especially street food. Wash your hands regularly, especially before meals and after using the bathroom.

There's also a vaccine available for typhoid fever. It's a good idea to get vaccinated, especially if you're traveling to areas where typhoid is common.

To wrap it up, typhoid fever is a serious but preventable disease. By understanding its symptoms, how it spreads, and taking simple preventive measures, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones.