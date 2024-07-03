Diarrhea can lead to dehydration, which can be serious if not treated promptly, especially in young children and older adults. Whether it's caused by a virus, bacteria, or something you ate, it’s important to treat diarrhoea quickly to avoid dehydration and other complications.

Thankfully, there are several natural remedies that can help alleviate the symptoms and get you back to feeling better in no time.

Here are 5 natural remedies to get rid of diarrhoea fast:

1. Replenish fluids

Diarrhoea can cause you to lose a lot of fluids, so it's important to drink plenty of liquids to stay hydrated.

Water is the best choice, but you can also drink clear broths, or an oral rehydration solution (ORS). ORS is a drink that replaces fluids and electrolytes lost due to diarrhoea. You can find ORS at most drugstores.

2. Eat bland foods

When you have diarrhoea, your digestive system is irritated. Bland foods are easier for your stomach to digest and can help to reduce symptoms. Good bland foods to eat include bananas, rice, and toast.

3. Avoid certain foods and drinks

Some foods and drinks can make diarrhoea worse. These include:

Greasy or fried foods

Spicy foods

Dairy products

Caffeine

Alcohol

4. Take probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that are similar to the good bacteria that live in your gut. They can help to restore the balance of bacteria in your intestines and may help to shorten the duration of diarrhoea. You can find probiotics in yoghurt, kefir, and some supplements.

5. Get plenty of rest

Your body needs rest to heal. When you have diarrhoea, it's important to get plenty of sleep and rest.

If your diarrhoea is severe or lasts for more than a few days, see your doctor. They can help determine the cause of your diarrhoea and recommend the best course of treatment.

Here are some other tips for preventing diarrhoea:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially before eating and after using the bathroom.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Be careful when travelling to countries with poor sanitation.

Cook food thoroughly, especially meat and seafood.

Wash fruits and vegetables before eating them.

Drink bottled water or boiled water if you are unsure about the safety of the tap water.

By following these tips, you can help prevent diarrhoea and keep your digestive system healthy.