3 sweet and easy recipes for treating cough and cold

Anna Ajayi

Whenever you have a cough or a cold be sure to try out these easy home remedies as they can help you feel a lot better.

Home remedies for your cold [Freepik]

And cold never comes alone, it's always accompanied by unwanted companions like catarrh, cough, and a sore throat which can be a real discomfort.

But there are solutions. Simple remedies you can make at home.

These solutions, which we'll mention below, can help you feel better and more at ease but if your symptoms persist for longer after taking these remedies for a while, it's best to seek professional medical attention.

Honey's natural antibacterial properties can help soothe a sore throat, while lemon's vitamin C content supports the immune system.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Lemon
  • 1 cup warm water

Method:

  • Squeeze the lemon into a cup of warm water.
  • Add a tablespoon of honey to the mixture.
  • Stir well until the honey is dissolved.
  • Sip slowly for relief.

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can help relieve congestion and cough.

Ingredients:

  • 1-inch piece of fresh ginger
  • 1 cup water
  • Honey (optional)
Method:

  • Peel and slice the ginger into thin pieces.
  • Boil the ginger slices in a cup of water for 5-10 minutes.
  • Strain into a cup.
  • Add honey if desired for extra sweetness

Turmeric also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties so you can bid that stubborn cold goodbye after taking this sweet remedy.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tin milk 
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Method:

  • Heat the milk in a saucepan.
  • Add turmeric and stir well.
  • Allow the milk to simmer for a few minutes.
  • Add honey for taste, if desired.
Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

3 sweet and easy recipes for treating cough and cold

