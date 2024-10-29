5 cryptocurrencies worth more than the dollar

One interesting fact about some of these cryptocurrencies is that they’re worth more than the U.S. dollar. When a cryptocurrency is valued higher than one dollar, it means that each "coin" or unit of that cryptocurrency has more buying power than a single dollar.

Knowing which cryptocurrencies hold a strong value can be helpful if you’re interested in investing or just curious about the world of digital money.

Here’s a look at five popular cryptocurrencies that are worth more than the dollar:

1. Bitcoin (BTC) - $68,986

Bitcoin remains the top cryptocurrency, priced at around $68,986 per BTC. Known as the first digital currency, Bitcoin’s popularity is partly due to its limited supply of 21 million coins, which helps it retain high value. Many view Bitcoin as a secure investment due to its well-established network and stability​

2. Ethereum (ETH) - $2,519

Ethereum, priced at approximately $2,519, is famous not only as a currency but also for its platform, which allows developers to create decentralised applications. This adaptability has contributed to Ethereum's strong value, making it a favourite among investors and developers alike​

3. Binance Coin (BNB) - $592

Binance Coin, valued at about $592, is a utility token on the Binance exchange, one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms. BNB’s value comes from its use on Binance, where users can save on fees, making it a popular choice for frequent traders​

4. Solana (SOL) - $175

Solana, valued at around $175, has gained attention for its ability to handle thousands of transactions per second, making it ideal for apps that require quick processing speeds. This efficiency has positioned Solana as a solid choice for projects and developers seeking fast solutions

5. Avalanche (AVAX) - $25

Avalanche, priced at approximately $25, is recognised for its rapid transaction speeds and eco-friendly approach to processing. Avalanche aims to provide a platform where developers can build decentralised applications quickly while minimising their environmental impact.

