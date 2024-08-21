ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 most valuable currencies in the world

Anna Ajayi

The value of a currency is usually compared to the U.S. dollar, which is one of the most widely used currencies globally.

The most valuable currencies in the world [Medium]
The most valuable currencies in the world [Medium]

When we think about money, our minds often jump to the U.S. dollar or the euro. But did you know that there are other currencies around the world that are worth more?

Recommended articles

The value of a currency is important because it affects how much money is worth when you travel, trade, or invest internationally.

Understanding which currencies are the most valuable can give you insight into global economics and help you make more informed decisions, whether you're planning a trip or just curious about the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kuwaiti Dinar [Pinterest]
Kuwaiti Dinar [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Kuwaiti Dinar is the most valuable currency in the world. Kuwait is a small, oil-rich country in the Middle East. The value of the dinar is high because of Kuwait's large oil exports, which bring in significant revenue. The Kuwaiti government also maintains a stable economy, which helps keep the dinar strong.

Bahraini Dinar [Investopedia]
Bahraini Dinar [Investopedia] Pulse Nigeria

Next on the list is the Bahraini Dinar. Bahrain is another Gulf country with a strong economy fueled by oil. The dinar is highly valued, and Bahrain has pegged it to the U.S. dollar, which helps maintain its stability.

ADVERTISEMENT
Omani Rial [BanknoteWorld]
Omani Rial [BanknoteWorld] Pulse Nigeria

The Omani Rial is another strong currency from the Middle East. Oman has a diverse economy, though oil is still a significant factor. The rial’s high value is also maintained by the Omani government's efforts to diversify its economy and ensure financial stability.

Jordanian Dinar [AdobeStock]
Jordanian Dinar [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Jordanian Dinar is valued highly even though Jordan is not an oil-rich country. The value is maintained through careful government management and a fixed exchange rate to the U.S. dollar. Jordan’s strategic location and political alliances also contribute to the dinar’s strength.

British Pound Sterling [Cowrywise]
British Pound Sterling [Cowrywise] Pulse Nigeria

The British Pound is one of the oldest and most stable currencies in the world. The U.K.'s strong economy, historical significance, and global influence make the pound sterling a valuable currency.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cayman Islands Dollar [ExchangeRate.com]
Cayman Islands Dollar [ExchangeRate.com] Pulse Nigeria

The Cayman Islands is a well-known financial hub, especially for offshore banking. The stability of its economy and its role in international finance make the Cayman Islands Dollar a strong currency.

Canadian Dollar [RemitlyBlog]
Canadian Dollar [RemitlyBlog] Pulse Nigeria

The Euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 European Union countries, known as the Eurozone. It’s the second most traded currency in the world, and its value is driven by the combined economic strength of the Eurozone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Origin behind symbols of Dollar [$], Pound [£], & Euro [€] currencies

US Dollar [CNBC]
US Dollar [CNBC] Pulse Nigeria

Switzerland is known for its strong economy, banking secrecy, and political neutrality. These factors contribute to the high value of the Swiss Franc, which is seen as a safe-haven currency in times of global uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT
Swiss Franc [RemitlyBolg]
Swiss Franc [RemitlyBolg] Pulse Nigeria

The U.S. Dollar is the most widely used currency in international transactions. Its value is underpinned by the size and strength of the U.S. economy. While not the most valuable, it's the most influential currency in the world.

Euro [MoroccoWorldNews]
Euro [MoroccoWorldNews] Pulse Nigeria

The Canadian Dollar, often called the "Loonie," is known for its stability. Canada’s rich natural resources, especially oil, and its close economic ties with the U.S. help keep the Canadian Dollar strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Top 10 African countries with the strongest currency exchange rates

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s the worst-smelling but biggest flower in the world

Here’s the worst-smelling but biggest flower in the world

5 animals that don't drink water and why

5 animals that don't drink water and why

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfits

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way

Why your stomach rumbles and how to quiet it down

Why your stomach rumbles and how to quiet it down

10 most valuable currencies in the world

10 most valuable currencies in the world

7 ways women tests men for suitability

7 ways women tests men for suitability

Here are 4 months with the most birthdays

Here are 4 months with the most birthdays

Here’s why you’re always hungry, even after eating

Here’s why you’re always hungry, even after eating

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

Wedding rings

4 things it could mean if your partner suddenly stops wearing their ring

Welcome Tochi and Hafsat: The creative powerhouses joining Meister Tribe!

Welcome Tochi and Hafsat: The creative powerhouses joining Meister Tribe!

Couple not talking

Has your girlfriend gone distant? Here are 6 ways to win her back