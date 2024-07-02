Debunking 5 common pregnancy assumptions that first-time moms get wrong

Amid the joy, many well-meaning friends and family members might offer advice that can be confusing or even downright misleading. It's essential to separate fact from fiction to ensure both the mother and baby remain healthy and happy.

Here, we will debunk five common pregnancy myths that cause unnecessary anxiety for expectant mothers.

Myth 1: "You're eating for two"

One of the most common myths is that pregnant women need to eat more food because they are "eating for two." In reality, the caloric needs during pregnancy only increase slightly. Most women only need about 300 extra calories per day, which is roughly equivalent to a small snack, like a banana and a glass of milk.

Overeating can lead to excessive weight gain, which can cause complications such as gestational diabetes and high blood pressure. Pregnant women should focus on a balanced diet rich in nutrients rather than doubling portions​​.

Myth 2: "Morning sickness only happens in the morning"

Despite its name, morning sickness can strike at any time of the day. Many pregnant women experience nausea and vomiting throughout the day and even into the night. This condition typically peaks in the first trimester but can continue longer for some women. Eating small, frequent meals and staying hydrated can help manage symptoms. Ginger tea is a remedy that can provide relief.

Myth 3: "You shouldn't exercise while pregnant"

Contrary to this outdated belief, moderate exercise is beneficial for most pregnant women. Regular physical activity can help alleviate common discomforts such as back pain and fatigue, and it also prepares the body for labour.

Pregnant women are encouraged to engage in activities like walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga. However, it's advisable to avoid high-impact sports or activities with a high risk of falling. Always consult with your doctor before starting any new exercise regimen during pregnancy​.

Myth 4: "Avoid all caffeine"

While it's true that excessive caffeine intake can be harmful, moderate consumption is generally considered safe. Pregnant women can have up to 200 milligrams of caffeine per day, which is about one 8-ounce cup of coffee. It's important to keep track of other sources of caffeine in the diet, such as tea, chocolate, and some sodas. Balancing caffeine intake can help maintain a healthy pregnancy while still allowing mothers to enjoy their favourite beverages in moderation​​.

Myth 5: "You can't dye your hair during pregnancy"

Many women worry that dyeing their hair could harm their baby. However, studies show that the chemicals in hair dye are not highly toxic and only a small amount is absorbed through the skin. It's generally safe to colour your hair during pregnancy, especially after the first trimester when the baby’s major organs have formed. If you’re still concerned, consider using natural or organic hair dye options and ensure the procedure is done in a well-ventilated area​.

By clearing up these common assumptions, first-time moms can feel more confident and less anxious about their pregnancy journey.

Make sure to always consult with healthcare professionals for personalised advice and enjoy this beautiful phase of life without unnecessary worries.