5 foods that can be dangerous for your unborn baby

It is not only a time of joy and anticipation but also of responsibility. As a pregnant woman, you are now responsible for the health and well-being of another human being.

Eating healthy foods at this time is your responsibility as a mom, and it will provide your baby with the nutrients it needs to grow and develop properly. While it is an obvious fact that avoiding alcohol and steering clear of cigarettes is a must during pregnancy, there are other, less obvious foods you should avoid during pregnancy as they can be dangerous for your baby.

Here are five of those foods:

ADVERTISEMENT

Raw or undercooked meat

BusinessInsider

Raw or undercooked meat, including beef, poultry, and pork, can contain harmful bacteria that can cause infections such as toxoplasmosis and listeriosis. These infections may cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and serious health problems for your baby.

Raw fish and shellfish

BusinessInsider

ADVERTISEMENT

Seafood is a great source of nutrients, but consuming raw or undercooked fish such as sushi and oysters, can contain harmful parasites and bacteria that can cause infections. Instead, opt for cooked varieties to enjoy the benefits without the risks.

Raw or undercooked eggs

ece-auto-gen

Eggs are a source of protein, but raw or undercooked eggs contain Salmonella, posing a risk to your unborn child. To avoid the risk of salmonella food poisoning, make sure to thoroughly cook your eggs until both the yolks and whites are solid. Avoid all foods that may contain raw eggs, such as homemade mayonnaise, milkshakes, and smoothies.

Excessive caffeine

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

A moderate amount of caffeine is generally considered safe but taking it excessively poses risks. Caffeine can cross the placenta and reach your baby, potentially leading to miscarriage and low birth weight.

Unpasteurised ice cream

Indulging in a refreshing treat like ice cream might seem harmless, but consuming the unpasteurised versions can harbour harmful bacteria like Listeria.

This is not an exhaustive list of all the foods that are dangerous for your unborn baby so, it is always best to talk to your doctor or registered dietitian about your diet during pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT