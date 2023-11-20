ADVERTISEMENT
5 foods that can be dangerous for your unborn baby

Anna Ajayi

One of the most important things you can do for your unborn baby is to eat healthy.

Women should avoid certain foods during pregnancy as they can be dangerous for the baby [Nature'sField]
It is not only a time of joy and anticipation but also of responsibility. As a pregnant woman, you are now responsible for the health and well-being of another human being.

Eating healthy foods at this time is your responsibility as a mom, and it will provide your baby with the nutrients it needs to grow and develop properly. While it is an obvious fact that avoiding alcohol and steering clear of cigarettes is a must during pregnancy, there are other, less obvious foods you should avoid during pregnancy as they can be dangerous for your baby.

Here are five of those foods:

Raw or undercooked meat is unhealthy for your baby
Raw or undercooked meat is unhealthy for your baby BusinessInsider

Raw or undercooked meat, including beef, poultry, and pork, can contain harmful bacteria that can cause infections such as toxoplasmosis and listeriosis. These infections may cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and serious health problems for your baby.

Consumption of raw or undercooked fish or seafood can be dangerous
Consumption of raw or undercooked fish or seafood can be dangerous BusinessInsider
Seafood is a great source of nutrients, but consuming raw or undercooked fish such as sushi and oysters, can contain harmful parasites and bacteria that can cause infections. Instead, opt for cooked varieties to enjoy the benefits without the risks.

Raw eggs are not safe for expecting mums
Raw eggs are not safe for expecting mums ece-auto-gen

Eggs are a source of protein, but raw or undercooked eggs contain Salmonella, posing a risk to your unborn child. To avoid the risk of salmonella food poisoning, make sure to thoroughly cook your eggs until both the yolks and whites are solid. Avoid all foods that may contain raw eggs, such as homemade mayonnaise, milkshakes, and smoothies.

Avoid caffeine drinks while pregnant [Flickr]
Avoid caffeine drinks while pregnant [Flickr] Pulse Nigeria

A moderate amount of caffeine is generally considered safe but taking it excessively poses risks. Caffeine can cross the placenta and reach your baby, potentially leading to miscarriage and low birth weight.

Indulging in a refreshing treat like ice cream might seem harmless, but consuming the unpasteurised versions can harbour harmful bacteria like Listeria.

This is not an exhaustive list of all the foods that are dangerous for your unborn baby so, it is always best to talk to your doctor or registered dietitian about your diet during pregnancy.

Opt for healthier options that are safe for the baby's growth and development. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein sources provides the necessary nutrients to support your baby's development.

