Prince Adewole Adebayo Flags off 2nd Edition of the Christmas Marathon & Queen Lillian Adebayo Health Walk in Ondo City

Participants, with Prince Adebayo at the center

Preparations are in top gear for the much-anticipated 2nd Edition of the Prince Adewole Adebayo Christmas Marathon & Queen Lillian Adebayo Health Walk, scheduled to hold on December 28, 2025, in Ondo City.

The annual fitness and community-building event is returning bigger, more exciting, and fully open to participants of all ages—with free registration for everyone. The marathon, powered by Prince Adewole Adebayo and Queen Lillian Adebayo, is fast becoming one of the most inspiring holiday traditions in Ondo State. Designed to promote healthy living, youth engagement, community bonding, and festive celebration, the event draws hundreds of runners, fitness lovers, families, and professionals.

Prince Adebayo

Speaking on the significance of this year’s edition, Prince Adewole Adebayo, philanthropist and global policy advocate, emphasized the vision behind the initiative. “Our people deserve opportunities to experience wellness, unity, and the joy of shared purpose. This marathon is more than a race - it is a celebration of community and a reminder that good health is a gift we must protect,” he declared.

Participants stand the chance to win mouthwatering cash prizes in both the male and female categories: 1st Position: N2,000,000, 2nd Position: N1,000,000, 3rd Position: N500,000 with consolation prizes 4th to 10th positions.

The Queen Lillian Adebayo Health Walk will run simultaneously, encouraging families, youth groups, fitness clubs, and senior citizens to participate in a refreshing, non-competitive wellness walk.

Participants, with Omoyele Sowore

Last year’s debut edition recorded an impressive turnout, energetic atmosphere, and strong community support. This year, the organizing committee is introducing improved route coordination, enhanced safety measures, digital registration, and expanded cheer zones along the marathon path. Interested participants can still register at designated physical centres in Ondo City or through the event’s online platforms:

Queen Lillian Adebayo with a participant

With entertainment, refreshments, medical support, and special appearances from notable personalities, the Christmas Marathon promises to be a unifying celebration for families and residents ahead of the New Year.

The initiative is powered by Prince Adewole Adebayo, a humanitarian, legal expert, and advocate for youth empowerment, and Queen Lillian Adebayo, a champion of health, fitness, and women’s wellbeing.