Golf X, an Immersive Golf-Entertainment Experience, launches in Lagos to Redefine Leisure

#FeaturedPost

Golf X has officially opened its doors at Lakowe Lakes, unveiling a new immersive entertainment hub designed to redefine leisure and social play in Lagos. The launch marks a significant milestone in the city’s evolving lifestyle and entertainment landscape, introducing a modern destination where golf, technology, and interactive experiences converge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Designed as a modern destination for play, connection, and relaxation, Golf X brings together sport, technology, and lifestyle in one dynamic environment. Featuring Topgolf-style technology and gameplay, the venue transforms traditional golf into an interactive entertainment experience where players aim at targets on an outfield, with microchipped balls tracking accuracy and distance in real-time. The hub offers a fresh alternative to traditional leisure spaces, inviting fun seekers, families, corporate groups, and social circles to experience golf-based entertainment where skill level doesn't matter.

“Golf X was created to meet the growing demand for leisure spaces that offer more than just entertainment,” Karla Groenewald, the General Manager of Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate, said. “We wanted to build a destination where people can connect, play, relax, and create lasting memories whether they’re seasoned golfers, first-time players, families, or groups of friends.”

Beyond an entertainment venue, Golf X is positioned to redefine golf culture and leisure in Nigeria. By combining competitive gameplay with food and beverage service and a vibrant social atmosphere, the hub removes traditional barriers to golf and reimagines the sport as an accessible, shared lifestyle experience that resonates with Lagos' energetic and evolving social scene.

Also speaking at the launch, Mofe Alli, Deputy Manager, Business Planning & Strategy, added, “Golf X was conceived as a community-oriented destination that encourages social interaction and repeat engagement. The space is intentionally inclusive, catering to diverse audiences while fostering meaningful connection through shared experiences.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With its immersive design, world-class facilities, and scenic location, Golf X sets a new benchmark for lifestyle entertainment in Nigeria, positioning Lakowe Lakes as a must-visit destination for experiential leisure.

Golf X is now open and welcoming guests to experience a new standard of play, connection, and entertainment in Lagos. For reservations and more information, visit www.golfx.lakowelakes.com or follow @GolfX_Lakowelakes